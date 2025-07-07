The Northern Ireland international has featured since January after a serious knee injury

John Mousinho has challenged Paddy Lane to shine this summer with a ‘big season’ looming for the talented winger.

At that stage, he had started just 13 Championship matches, with Josh Murphy and Matt Ritchie establishing themselves as Mousinho’s first-choice wing options.

Certainly Pompey’s head coach has been impressed with Lane’s fitness since returning from long-term injury to feature since last month’s start of pre-season.

And he admits it will be ‘interesting’ to see how the Northern Ireland international fares as he battles for first-team recognition during the final 12 months of his contract.

Portsmouth boss: It’s a big season for him

Mousinho told The News: ‘Paddy had been out since January, but has come back really well. He looks sharp, he did well in the fitness testing, and he has been training well.

‘What happens next is up to Paddy. It was a frustrating time for him to get injured, he was coming back into the side, he’d played a couple of different positions and scored against Swansea at home.

‘Maybe, after a period of adjustment, he was starting to find his feet at the level and find his feet in the Championship.

‘For Paddy, it will be a really interesting one, it’s a big season for him to try to come in and improve himself.

‘He had a brilliant League One season, he scored 12 games, played off the right, played off the left, and provided a huge amount of flexibility.

Paddy Lane has impressed John Mousinho in training during pre-season. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

‘He probably started last season okay, but was one of those players who - mixed in with everyone in the first 15 matches - didn't quite hit the ground running, but was coming into his own.

‘It will be a really interesting one to see how impactful and how influential Paddy can be.’

League One title winner

With 14 goals in 84 appearances and a League One title to his name, Lane certainly has plenty of credit in the bank at Fratton Park.

Nonetheless, it will be an important pre-season for the ex-Accrington man, particularly following his long lay-off, as he strives to break back into the side.

He will be fighting it out with Murphy, Ritchie and Harvey Blair for a place on the wing - while Mousinho has admitted he also wants to add to signings in that department.

Regardless, all eyes will be on Lane during pre-season, with six friendlies lined up following this week’s training camp in Slovakia.

Although Mousinho is adamant the winger isn’t the only player being judged since their return for pre-season last month.

‘Everybody is being judged’

He added: ‘I don’t think that is isolated to Paddy, it’s a big pre-season for everyone.

‘Ever since the first day we reported back, everybody has been judged on a constant basis, no-one has a free hit, no-one is guaranteed a starting shirt for the first game of the season.

‘We need to make sure we have that competitive environment and players know how they have to be at it every single day to earn that.’

