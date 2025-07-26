Reported £2m target Callum Lang returns for Portsmouth duty at Reading - and Ibane Bowat boost
Callum Lang is in Pompey’s starting XI for their friendly encounter with Reading.
And Ibane Bowat is named among the substitutes, representing a return to the match-day squad for the first time since September 2024.
However, new signings Mark Kosznovszky and Luke Le Roux aren’t included, having been announced by Pompey the previous day.
This afternoon’s Madejski Stadium fixture signals Reading’s final outing before their League One season kicks off next Saturday.
Their Blues opponents have included Lang, now fit again following a hamstring injury, amid a reported £2m bid from Preston North End.
Josh Murphy and Colby Bishop are also in John Mousinho’s line-up for their fourth friendly of the summer, while Adrian Segicic also features.
Once again, Regan Poole and Conor Shaughnessy form the centre-half partnership, with Marlon Pack and Andre Dozzell in the centre of midfield.
Former Royals midfielder John Swift and triallist Nathan Ferguson are included on the bench alongside the likes of Ben Killip, Bowat and Paddy Lane.
Missing are Jordan Archer, Reuben Swann, Harvey Blair, Tom McIntyre and, of course, Matt Ritchie and Abdoulaye Kamara.
Pompey: Schmid, Williams, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Dozzell, Segecic, Lang, Murphy, Bishop.
Subs: Killip, Swanson, Matthews, Bowat, Ferguson, Farrell, Devlin, Swift, Clout, Lane, Waddingham.
