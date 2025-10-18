Pompey claimed a well-deserved point at the King Power Stadium against high-flying Leicester

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new terrace chant was loosely based around the Joy Division classic in terms of title and tune, nonetheless the message was clear.

It was early in the second half when a rendition of ‘Yang will tear you apart’ first emanated from the travelling faithful, yet it certainly won’t be the last this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minhyoek Yang, the player some called for a return to Spurs after two appearances in a Pompey shirt, is rapidly escalating into a key performer for John Mousinho’s men.

John Swift celebrates his Pompey equaliser against Leicester. Picture: John Mallett/ProSportsImages | John Mallett/ProSportsImages

On this occasion, there were no goal-scoring heroics against Leicester, having netted in successive Fratton Park fixtures against Watford and Middlesbrough, although he did strike the bar with a volley.

Yet, with some inevitability, it was the will-o’-the-wisp Yang who was at the heart of the leveller which secured a 58th-minute leveller for the visitors and, ultimately, a point.

Aaron Ramsey’s opener capped a first half in which Leicester were in control and largely cruising, with the Blues unable to deliver an on-target attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, following the break, it was a completely different Pompey team which took to the pitch, despite the clientele being unchanged. More progressive, more front foot and more threatening.

Then arrived the moment. Swift clipped the ball into the left channel for Yang to launch a counter-attack, driving into the gaping space ahead.

The loanee then cut in-field and picked out Swift’s run on the right, sliding the ball into his team-mates path. The midfielder cleverly switched the pass to his left foot and buried an equaliser.

Suddenly it was the hosts under pressure at a curiously low-key King Power Stadium and it was the Blues to now be comfortable with the scoreline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitute Florian Bianchini, on for Yang, could even have won it, had he not been too casual with a glorious cut back presented to him by Jordan Williams.

Still, as Pompey saw out the draw, there were late chants of ‘There’s only one Milan’ from the visiting support, with both sets of fans paying tribute to the former owner before kick-off with a minute’s silence, while wearing black armbands as a mark of respect.

Granted, there were boos rather than applause from many Foxes fans at the final whistle as Mousinho’s men added to a point at West Brom and Southampton on the road.

And as the Pompey players made their way to applaud their travelling hordes, there was yet another rendition of ‘Yang will tear you apart’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho had retained the side which knocked Middlesbrough off the top of the Championship in their most recent match before the international break.

However, there was one change on the bench, with striker Makenzie Kirk coming in for Harvey Blair, who dropped out of the 20-man squad.

That marked a return for the ex-St Johnstone man, who had been omitted from Pompey’s previous two squads, although featured for Northern Ireland Under-21s during the international break.

With Josh Murphy still sidelined, Minhyeok Yang continued on the left wing, with Conor Chaplin starting on the right flank for a third straight match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the game got underway, there weren’t even three minutes on the clock before Yang demonstrated his attacking threat.

The Blues hit Leicester on the break down the left through the Spurs loanee, who was cynically pulled back by Ricardo Pereira as he sped past him and bore down on goal, earning the offender a booking.

There was an injury scare on 15 minutes when Wout Faes crashed into the back of Colby Bishop’s head during an aerial challenge, with both players requiring on-pitch medical attention.

It appeared as though the Blues man had come off worse, getting the drop ball, although thankfully the pair were able to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foxes had the game’s first goal attempt when Jordan James let fly from just outside the box, yet Bursik dived to his left to push it around the post for a corner.

The deadlock was broken on 26 minutes, although Pompey were fuming over the manner of Leicester’s goal.

Pack put his head in for the ball and was struck in the face by Ramsey’s high foot, yet play was allowed to continue by referee Farai Hallam.

The ball then arrived to Abdul Fatawu on the right and his low cross was acrobatically turned into the net at the far post by none other than Ramsey, to rub salt into the gaping wound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho was, in particular, incensed over the non-awarding of a free-kick in the Blues’ favour, complaining to the fourth official, yet Pompey were 1-0 down.

The visitors' response was instant, with John Swift’s first-time cross into the box headed out into the path of Yang, whose right-footed volley struck the bar.

Pompey were indebted to Bursik on 34 minutes when Ramsey struck a fierce left-footed effort from outside the box which drew a flying save from the former Stoke keeper.

Then a Fatawu shot was again met with a stop from the finger tips of the impressive Bursik as Leicester continued to threaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were no substitutions at the break for Pompey and, within minutes of the restart, Andre Dozzell clipped in a first-time left-footed cross which was headed wide by Bishop.

It was all-square on 57 minutes and it was absolutely no surprise that Yang was at the heart of it.

Connor Ogilvie in the thick of the action as Pompey grab a point at Leicester. Picture: John Mallett/ProSportsImages | John Mallett/ProSportsImages

The move was started by Swift, who lofted the ball over to the left channel to free the Spurs man, allowing him to drive forward dangerously.

He then cut inside and, spotting Swift’s run into the right channel, laid a pass into his path which the midfielder cleverly switched from his right foot onto his left, and fired a wonderful first-time shot past Jakub Stolarczyk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey made their first change on 62 minutes when Mark Kosznovszky replaced Chaplin, slotting into the right-wing role.

Suddenly it was Pompey looking the more threatening, brilliantly conducted by Dozzell as the visitors began to ask plenty of questions against the promotion hopefuls.

Yang, who had just been booked, was brought off in the 74th minute for Florian Bianchini, following another eye-catching display.

Bianchini had a glorious opportunity to give the Blues the lead moments later when Jordan Williams brilliantly cut the ball back from the right byline and the Frenchman was far too casual with his right-time right-footed sidefoot, shooting straight at the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, with the match heading for a draw, Leicester’s Luke Thomas also wasted a wonderful chance when he shot across goal following Hamza Choudhury’s cross.

And it finished 1-1 . An impressive Pompey point, while Yang’s flourishing reputation is getting stronger by the outing.