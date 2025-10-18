Portsmouth boss hands deadline-day signing a Leicester recall - but it's same again
Pompey have kept the side which knocked Middlesbrough off the top of the Championship for their trip to Leicester.
John Mousinho’s men defeated the high-fliers 1-0 in their most recent match before the international break.
And the Blues boss has named an unchanged team for tonight’s televised clash at the King Power Stadium.
However, there is one change on the bench, with striker Makenzie Kirk coming in for Harvey Blair, who drops out of the 20-man squad.
That marks a return for the ex-St Johnstone man, who had been omitted from Pompey’s previous two squads, although featured for Northern Ireland Under-21s during the international break.
With Josh Murphy still sidelined, Minhyeok Yang continues on the left wing, with Conor Chaplin starting on the right flank for a third straight match.
Pompey: Bursik, Williams, Knight, Poole, Ogilvie, Pack, Dozzell, Chaplin, Swift, Yang, Bishop.
Subs: Killip, Swanson, Matthews, Kirk, Le Roux, Bianchini, Kosznovszky, Segecic, Devlin.