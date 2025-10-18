Portsmouth boss hands deadline-day signing a Leicester recall - but it's same again

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 18th Oct 2025, 18:43 BST
The Blues boss makes one change to the squad which defeat Middlesbrough in their previous outing

Pompey have kept the side which knocked Middlesbrough off the top of the Championship for their trip to Leicester.

John Mousinho’s men defeated the high-fliers 1-0 in their most recent match before the international break.

And the Blues boss has named an unchanged team for tonight’s televised clash at the King Power Stadium.

Makenzie Kirk scored for Northern Ireland Under-21s against Malta last week. Picture: Desmond Loughery Pacemaker pressplaceholder image
Makenzie Kirk scored for Northern Ireland Under-21s against Malta last week. Picture: Desmond Loughery Pacemaker press

However, there is one change on the bench, with striker Makenzie Kirk coming in for Harvey Blair, who drops out of the 20-man squad.

That marks a return for the ex-St Johnstone man, who had been omitted from Pompey’s previous two squads, although featured for Northern Ireland Under-21s during the international break.

With Josh Murphy still sidelined, Minhyeok Yang continues on the left wing, with Conor Chaplin starting on the right flank for a third straight match.

Pompey: Bursik, Williams, Knight, Poole, Ogilvie, Pack, Dozzell, Chaplin, Swift, Yang, Bishop.

Subs: Killip, Swanson, Matthews, Kirk, Le Roux, Bianchini, Kosznovszky, Segecic, Devlin.

