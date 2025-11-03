Chairman Michael Eisner is this week visiting Fratton Park for the first time since April

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey’s January transfer plans are on the agenda as Michael Eisner returns to Fratton Park for the first time in six-and-a-half months.

The Blues chairman is scheduled to be present against Wrexham on Wednesday evening, with John Mousinho’s men desperate to end a run of three successive defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It represents the 83-year-old’s first visit to Pompey since April, when he attended the trip to Norwich and the home clash with Watford along with wife Jane as Championship status was secured.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner is back at Fratton Park this week. | The News

For his latest visit to England, representatives from owners Tornante are to also include Eric Eisner, who sits on the Blues board alongside his father.

And Mousinho will be meeting the owners to discuss Pompey’s approach to the January transfer window amid a disappointing run of form.

Portsmouth boss: ‘We’ll start looking at what we require in January’

He told The News: ‘We will see them at the game on Wednesday and then have plenty of time to meet them on Thursday, so we’ll spend some time with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s the same as we always do, there’s no specific agenda, but, ultimately, the top line is the first-team and how we’re performing. We’ll go over where we feel we are this season, hopefully that’s in a positive place after the Wrexham game.

‘We’ll also start looking at what we will require in January, which I don’t think is too early,

‘It’s still difficult because we’re not 100 per cent sure in terms of what we need, although the requirements have probably altered a bit over the last couple of weeks with injuries and also with the losses.

‘Naturally, it comes with the territory in terms of reacting to what you need in a certain moment and into areas you might need strengthening. Certainly it's early enough for us to start speaking about transfers.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attending August’s Championship opener at Oxford

Michael Eisner was accompanied by wife Jane on his visit to Carrow Road in April. | National World

The Blues recruited 11 players last summer yet, despite a solid start to the season, have slipped to 20th place, four points above the relegation zone.

Mousinho’s first-team options has been rocked by the ongoing absences of Nicolas Schmid, Callum Lang, Connor Shaughnessy, Adrian Segecic and, until recently, star winger Josh Murphy.

They are also short of goals, with nobody scoring fewer in the Championship this season, including experienced pair Colby Bishop and Conor Chaplin, who have netted just once between them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the right-wing position continues to be problematic, with Matt Ritchie still to be replaced in the role, while contenders Lang and Harvey Blair have been injured.

‘They are always really busy when they come over’

And Mousinho is relishing the opportunity to plot the Blues’ transfer business alongside the owners during their return to England.

He added: ‘From my perspective, it’s very, very good to catch up with the owners from a football side.

Read More No Portsmouth reunion for four-time promotion winner flourishing at Wrexham after Fratton Park agony

‘They are always really busy when they come over with everything to do with the football club, whether it’s the Academy, the women’s team, the first-team, the commercial side of it, or the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They spend a lot of time making sure they do everything they possibly can when they are over.’