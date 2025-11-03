Portsmouth boss targeting key transfer window talks as owner Michael Eisner flies in for Wrexham clash

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 18:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 18:00 GMT
Pompey Talk: a review of Pompey's 4-0 defeat at Birmingham City
Chairman Michael Eisner is this week visiting Fratton Park for the first time since April

Pompey’s January transfer plans are on the agenda as Michael Eisner returns to Fratton Park for the first time in six-and-a-half months.

The Blues chairman is scheduled to be present against Wrexham on Wednesday evening, with John Mousinho’s men desperate to end a run of three successive defeats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It represents the 83-year-old’s first visit to Pompey since April, when he attended the trip to Norwich and the home clash with Watford along with wife Jane as Championship status was secured.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner is back at Fratton Park this week.placeholder image
Pompey chairman Michael Eisner is back at Fratton Park this week. | The News

For his latest visit to England, representatives from owners Tornante are to also include Eric Eisner, who sits on the Blues board alongside his father.

And Mousinho will be meeting the owners to discuss Pompey’s approach to the January transfer window amid a disappointing run of form.

Portsmouth boss: ‘We’ll start looking at what we require in January’

He told The News: ‘We will see them at the game on Wednesday and then have plenty of time to meet them on Thursday, so we’ll spend some time with them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘It’s the same as we always do, there’s no specific agenda, but, ultimately, the top line is the first-team and how we’re performing. We’ll go over where we feel we are this season, hopefully that’s in a positive place after the Wrexham game.

‘We’ll also start looking at what we will require in January, which I don’t think is too early,

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC - The News WhatsApp channel!

‘It’s still difficult because we’re not 100 per cent sure in terms of what we need, although the requirements have probably altered a bit over the last couple of weeks with injuries and also with the losses.

‘Naturally, it comes with the territory in terms of reacting to what you need in a certain moment and into areas you might need strengthening. Certainly it's early enough for us to start speaking about transfers.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Attending August’s Championship opener at Oxford

Eric Eisner previously visited in August, when he attended the Championship opener at Oxford United, with Pompey claiming a 1-0 success at the Kassam Stadium.

Michael Eisner was accompanied by wife Jane on his visit to Carrow Road in April.placeholder image
Michael Eisner was accompanied by wife Jane on his visit to Carrow Road in April. | National World

The Blues recruited 11 players last summer yet, despite a solid start to the season, have slipped to 20th place, four points above the relegation zone.

Mousinho’s first-team options has been rocked by the ongoing absences of Nicolas Schmid, Callum Lang, Connor Shaughnessy, Adrian Segecic and, until recently, star winger Josh Murphy.

They are also short of goals, with nobody scoring fewer in the Championship this season, including experienced pair Colby Bishop and Conor Chaplin, who have netted just once between them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition, the right-wing position continues to be problematic, with Matt Ritchie still to be replaced in the role, while contenders Lang and Harvey Blair have been injured.

‘They are always really busy when they come over’

And Mousinho is relishing the opportunity to plot the Blues’ transfer business alongside the owners during their return to England.

He added: ‘From my perspective, it’s very, very good to catch up with the owners from a football side.

‘They are always really busy when they come over with everything to do with the football club, whether it’s the Academy, the women’s team, the first-team, the commercial side of it, or the community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘They spend a lot of time making sure they do everything they possibly can when they are over.’

Your Next Pompey Read: 'It's a problem': Pompey boss' frank admission after alarming team weakness exposed yet again

Related topics:PompeyMichael EisnerFratton ParkWrexham
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice