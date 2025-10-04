What’s been said at the final whistle as Blues beat Middlesbrough ahead of international break

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the Blues’ 1-0 win against Middlesbrough at Fratton Park.

The victory - the Blues’ first since beating Preston North End on August 30 - sees them move up to 13th in the table on 12 points, with on-loan Spurs winger Minyeok Yang the hero following his 23rd-minute winner.

It was the South Korean international’s second goal in consecutive games for the forward, with his effort against Boro condemning them to their first defeat of the season and knocking Rob Edwards’ side off the top of the table.

Yang’s emergences has helped ease the loss of Josh Murphy, who has now sat out Pompey’s past four games.

And as John Mousinho’s side head into the international break, there’s much more positivity among the Fratton faithful as they celebrate just a third win of the season.

@_JLWilson: BIG win that for Pompey & they worked so hard for it! Incredible defensive effort in the 2nd half, Williams, Poole, Pack and Yang the standouts.

@JR95_Pompey: Was that ever in any doubt. Just the most Pompey thing to happen. Makes results like Sheff Wednesday more frustrating to take. We know this is what we are capable of. Rest up & get Murphy back now. A lovely Saturday evening. Up the beautiful blues!

@pfclowey: Fair play lads. Work rate was immense all game. Impressive from every single one of them.

@NootyNick96: Some result that, some quality appearances across the board, particularly Pack, Poole and Williams. Dozzell x Pack has got to be the go-to midfield pairing going forward. Bishop can't buy a foul in this league.

@BritInUSofA: Did not predict a Portsmouth win before kickoff! Wow.

@benf1503: Massive before the international break that, weekend made.

@_PompeyArg: We're the most unpredictable team in the world! We played terribly against Sheffield Wednesday, who are falling apart, and we beat Boro, who were in first place. I love you Pompey! Knight and Minhyeok are consolidating, well done Bursik!

@TommoOnX: Excellent, Poole, Knight and Bursik solid, Pack dictating play and Yang bright again. Massive!

@LenLee1898: Superb shift put in, players worked their socks off and defended brilliantly, felt a bit like Leeds at home last season that, showed so much spirit.

@TheBenWhitfield: Massive win and much needed. Thank god the wally with the whistle didn’t cost us anything.

@robert89__: First team to beat Boro in the league this season. Huge win. #Pompey