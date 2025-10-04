No Portsmouth return for goal hero as same again for John Mousinho against leaders Middlesbrough

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 4th Oct 2025, 13:52 BST
The Blues are unchanged from the midweek 2-2 draw with Watford

Adrian Segecic’s goal heroics haven’t done enough to earn a recall to Pompey’s side against Middlesbrough.

The Australian came off the bench to level against Watford on Wednesday night as the Blues secured a 2-2 draw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, John Mousinho has opted to retain the same starting XI for this afternoon’s visit of the Championship leaders, with Segecic again named on the bench.

Adrian Segecic celebrates are netting Pompey's equaliser against Watford. Picture: Steve Bailey/ProSportsImagesplaceholder image
Adrian Segecic celebrates are netting Pompey's equaliser against Watford. Picture: Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages

With Josh Murphy ruled out for a fourth successive game through an ankle injury, Minhyeok Yang again starts on the left flank, deservedly so after his midweek showing.

Overall, it remains the same 20-man squad on duty against the Hornets, with again no place on the bench for Makenzie Kirk.

Instead, as previously explained by Mousinho, Florian Bianchini is earmarked as centre-forward cover should Colby Bishop need replacing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, former Pompey loanee Sammy Silvera is among Middlesbrough’s substitutes, having enjoyed some of a renaissance following disappointing stays at Fratton Park and Blackpool.

Pompey: Bursik, Williams, Knight, Poole, Ogilvie, Pack, Dozzell, Swift, Chaplin, Yang, Bishop.

Subs: Killip, Swanson, Segecic, Blair, Kosznovszky, Le Roux, Matthews, Bianchini, Devlin.

Related topics:PompeyMiddlesbrough
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice