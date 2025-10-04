The Blues are unchanged from the midweek 2-2 draw with Watford

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Segecic’s goal heroics haven’t done enough to earn a recall to Pompey’s side against Middlesbrough.

The Australian came off the bench to level against Watford on Wednesday night as the Blues secured a 2-2 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, John Mousinho has opted to retain the same starting XI for this afternoon’s visit of the Championship leaders, with Segecic again named on the bench.

Adrian Segecic celebrates are netting Pompey's equaliser against Watford. Picture: Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages

With Josh Murphy ruled out for a fourth successive game through an ankle injury, Minhyeok Yang again starts on the left flank, deservedly so after his midweek showing.

Overall, it remains the same 20-man squad on duty against the Hornets, with again no place on the bench for Makenzie Kirk.

Instead, as previously explained by Mousinho, Florian Bianchini is earmarked as centre-forward cover should Colby Bishop need replacing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, former Pompey loanee Sammy Silvera is among Middlesbrough’s substitutes, having enjoyed some of a renaissance following disappointing stays at Fratton Park and Blackpool.

Pompey: Bursik, Williams, Knight, Poole, Ogilvie, Pack, Dozzell, Swift, Chaplin, Yang, Bishop.

Subs: Killip, Swanson, Segecic, Blair, Kosznovszky, Le Roux, Matthews, Bianchini, Devlin.