No Portsmouth return for goal hero as same again for John Mousinho against leaders Middlesbrough
Adrian Segecic’s goal heroics haven’t done enough to earn a recall to Pompey’s side against Middlesbrough.
The Australian came off the bench to level against Watford on Wednesday night as the Blues secured a 2-2 draw.
However, John Mousinho has opted to retain the same starting XI for this afternoon’s visit of the Championship leaders, with Segecic again named on the bench.
With Josh Murphy ruled out for a fourth successive game through an ankle injury, Minhyeok Yang again starts on the left flank, deservedly so after his midweek showing.
Overall, it remains the same 20-man squad on duty against the Hornets, with again no place on the bench for Makenzie Kirk.
Instead, as previously explained by Mousinho, Florian Bianchini is earmarked as centre-forward cover should Colby Bishop need replacing.
Meanwhile, former Pompey loanee Sammy Silvera is among Middlesbrough’s substitutes, having enjoyed some of a renaissance following disappointing stays at Fratton Park and Blackpool.
Pompey: Bursik, Williams, Knight, Poole, Ogilvie, Pack, Dozzell, Swift, Chaplin, Yang, Bishop.
Subs: Killip, Swanson, Segecic, Blair, Kosznovszky, Le Roux, Matthews, Bianchini, Devlin.