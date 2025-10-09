Popular former Pompey owner Milan Mandaric passed away on Saturday at the age of 87

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An award-winning local sculptor has drawn up a proposal for a permanent reminder of Milan Mandaric at Fratton Park.

And he’s hoping the Fratton faithful will back his concept to serve as a fitting tribute to the late former Pompey owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Pompey owner Milan Mandaric has died at the age of 87. Pic: Steve Reid. | The News

Now the former Highbury lecturer has created a design for the popular Mandaric, who passed away in Belgrade on Saturday at the age of 87.

The concept consists of a 3m bronze bust atop an inscribed Portland Stone plinth, with Gray in the process of putting forward his idea to Pompey.

And the 65-year-old is hoping to earn the backing from supporters and club alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Milan definitely deserves something to remember him by’

He told The News: ‘Milan turned the club around and was quite a character, loved by all Pompey fans, and I feel he definitely deserves something at Fratton Park to remember him by.

‘I know there were plans for a Milan Mandric sculpture some 20 years ago, I think I may have been put in a design then, but that’s a long time ago.

‘I used to live in Portsmouth and attended games, I know what Milan means to the fans, so, following his passing I thought I would generate something else.

Award-winning local sculptor Vincent Gray has created a sculpture proposal for Milan Mandaric at Fratton Park. | None

‘Funnily enough, I did consider creating a design which also incorporated Harry Redknapp because he is a tour-de-force as well and they were a great partnership. There are lots of images of them together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I still remember the Milan Mandaric which was put up outside St Mary’s stadium - and that was nothing to do with me! Immediately I saw it was out of proportion and just a matter of time before it was melted down.

‘Hopefully it can be organised for Milan to have something at Fratton Park - and I would be delighted to be involved.’

Several works on display in Chichester

Gray, who previously lived in Farlington and Palmerston Road before moving to West Sussex, has several of his works proudly displayed in Chichester.

These include John Keats, Leonard Bernstein, Maurice Patten and the Nelson and Murray group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘My most prominent sculpture would be Nelson and Murray in the centre of Chichester, while closest to my heart is John Keats, which is also in Chichester.

‘I am working on a Percy Bysshe Shelley one as we speak, which will be displayed in Horsham.

‘It was a tribute to the navy personnel who upheld the abolishment of slavery. However Gunwharf pulled it at the last minute in January as they found it a little too delicate for their clientele.’

Your Next Pompey Read: Why John Mousinho is convinced he can finally rediscover Pompey's missing £2m player