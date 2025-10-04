The popular former Pompey, Nice and Standard Liege owner has died

Milan Mandaric, the iconic former Pompey owner, has passed away.

The 87-year-old today died in Belgrade following a short illness, leaving Fratton Park in mourning.

The charismatic Serb was a hugely popular figure during his seven years on the south coast, taking the club into the Premier League for the first time in its history, and last visited his beloved Blues as a club guest in October 2024.

Milan Mandaric last visited Fratton Park in October 2024. | Getty Images

A computer component tycoon who made his fortune in California's Silicon Valley, Mandaric saved Pompey in May 1999 with the club financially crippled and in administration.

He subsequently oversaw Pompey’s rise to the Premier League, with Harry Redknapp’s memorable team winning the First Division with swagger and style in 2002-03.

Known for his rapid turnover of managers, it was his relationship with Redknapp which paved the way for a golden era in the top flight of English football.

The pair spectacularly fell out over the introduction of Vladimir Zajec as an executive director in November 2004, with Redknapp walking out and shortly afterwards controversially unveiled as Southampton manager.

Milan Mandaric and manager Harry Redknapp celebrate Pompey's promotion to the Premier League with an open-top bus parade in May 2005. Picture: Steve Reid | Steve Reid

But the pair made up and, in December 2005, the former West Ham boss staged a shock return to mastermind the Great Escape and against the odds keep Pompey in the Premier League with a game to spare.

Mandaric, who had sold half of his stake in the Blues to Sacha Gaydamak midway through the 2005-06 season, eventually left in September 2006.

Milan Mandaric saying farewell to Pompey at Fratton Park in September 2006. Picture: Christopher Lee

On an emotional night at Fratton Park against Bolton, he bid farewell to the supporters, addressing them on the pitch, before taking over at Leicester.