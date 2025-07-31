An unconventional route but John Mousinho went on to represent Brentford, Wycombe, Stevenage, Preston, Gillingham, Burton and Oxford United

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recognising a glimmer of opportunity, Gordon Mousinho approached Brentford’s manager to pitch his teenage son’s footballing talents.

To mark the installation of a new Astrotruf playing surface, Amersham-based Dr Challoner’s Grammar School had welcomed Martin Allen and his League One side to conduct a grand opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The occasion would also significantly alter the destiny of a 19-year-old freshman studying History at the University of Notre Dame in America, with vague aspirations of becoming a lawyer.

Last month marked 20 years since that chance encounter forged one of the more unusual routes into the professional game, setting into motion a journey which would, ultimately, see John Mousinho appointed Pompey’s head coach at the age of 36.

And he is convinced had it not been for his dad demonstrating bold initiative, the career pathway wouldn’t have consisted of football.

‘There’s a saying in football that if you are good enough, you’re going to be picked up at some point, but I’m not sure that is necessarily true. I don’t know if I would have had another opportunity,’ Mousinho told The News.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It becomes really difficult to turn pro when you are slightly older. At that point I was aged 19 and had just finished my first year studying a History degree in the States. Honestly, not much attention had been paid to the whole prospect of turning pro.

‘I hadn’t quite decided what I would do after my four scheduled years at uni. For some reason, I had half an eye on doing a law conversion course and becoming a lawyer. One of my best mates at the time ended up doing that.

‘Had it not been for football, I would probably be stuck in corporate law reading contracts, so I’m really grateful for that. It all changed after a really strange moment.

‘My old school had a new Astroturf pitch installed in 2005, with Martin Allen’s son, George, a pupil there, although I never knew him. To promote the pitch, Brentford, who were managed by Martin, brought down a first XI for a game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Well, my dad, being who he is, decided to speak to him: “My son plays football, can he have a trial?”. Sure enough, when I returned from the States for the summer holidays, dad thrust a phone number in my face: “I’ve got you a trial at Brentford. Call this”.

John Mousinho, representing Brentford, tangles with Oldham's Craig Rocastle in March 2007. Picture: Christopher Lee/Getty Images | Getty Images

‘Dad was pretty persistent, it didn’t worry him, he had no airs or graces about doing it. Martin Allen was there, so why not ask? There's an opportunity, the worst thing he could say was “No”.

‘The number belonged to Adrian Whitbread, Brentford’s assistant manager. He suggested I go along and train with the youth-team. They were third-year pros, so I slotted into that group.

‘After a week or so, we played a youth-team game on a Saturday morning, with Martin coming along to watch. He liked what he saw and, the next day, I turned out for the first-team at Dagenham & Redbridge in a July pre-season friendly. I stayed with the first-team for a week or so and then Brentford offered me a contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Brentford were a really good League One side at the time too, but nowhere near the club they are now. At the training ground, the ceiling was covered in asbestos warning stickers, there was no gym, no canteen, we didn’t even eat there. There was no video room, no analysis room - yet we thought it was a great place to play football because it had pitches!

‘There was a chief scout at Brentford at the time called John Griffin, he was really positive about me. Football was much simpler back in those days, it was about whatever you saw in front of you. There was no Wyscout, no InStat, nothing on video, maybe the odd tape here and there.

‘Perhaps I would have gone back to uni after that summer, had a couple more years and turned pro in a different way, although I’m not convinced that would have happened.

John Mousinho picture with his family at Fratton Park following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It was a massive moment of luck, not just for my old man to ask Martin Allen in the first place, but for Brentford to actually care enough to look at a triallist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It wouldn’t happen now, I wouldn’t get paid two seconds of attention. People ask me for trials all the time, but I dismiss them. Maybe I should start offering them just in case!’

Stevenage’s match winner in 2011 League Two play-off final

As a central midfielder and occasional right-back, later converted into a centre-half once injuries impacted, Mousinho would amass 550 appearances and score 26 times during Football League service with Brentford, Wycombe, Stevenage (two spells), Preston, Gillingham, Burton and Oxford United in the Football League.

He resides in Stevenage folklore after scoring a spectacular League Two play-off final winner at Old Trafford in May 2011, while, at the age of 30, Burton presented him with the opportunity to accomplish his ambition of featuring in the Championship.

Yet, unlike the vast majority of his contemporaries, there was no Academy grounding, having emigrated to the States as a 12-year-old after his father, a management consultant, moved the family from Amersham to take up a job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mousinhos lived in Falls Church, Virginia, before returning to Buckinghamshire four years later, with John enrolling in the Sixth Form at Dr Challoner’s Grammar School to study A-levels.

Soon his footballing ability came to the fore, earning recognition for England under-18s schoolboys, with Russell Martin among his group, while being picked up by the youth-team of Isthmian League Division One North club Chesham United.

He added: ‘I was a late developer and - not wishing to jump ahead - I had the best years of my career from the age of 28. There were some good years in League Two and League One, but nowhere near the level I played later in my career when reaching the Championship.

‘The second I played for Brentford in the Football League, I remember thinking no-one could ever take that away from me. I didn’t expect to go on and make 550 games, I was grateful to be there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stevenage hero John Mousinho celebrates in the League Two play-off final in May 2011. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images | Getty Images

‘Maybe that helped in terms of my work ethic, I never thought I was the most talented player, so I always had to make sure I was the fittest. When you look at the way American athletes approached their game, they were light years away from where we were at the time.

‘I didn’t have that Academy background and probably a lot of parts to my game didn’t benefit from that. There was no technical grounding, but, on the other side, I’d had a very, very different route into football and never expected it.

‘I was always all right, the best player in the school and things like that, yet I was still a proper gangly 17-18 year-old and it took me a while to fill out and physically develop - and a lot of that was down to exposure to non-league football.

‘I mainly played for Chesham reserves, but, in the last year of my A-levels, I made around seven first-team appearances at the age of 17. We’d train on a Tuesday and Thursday evening and then travel to the match on the day in somebody’s car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘My team-mates had jobs, football wasn’t about money but the love of the game. It was a very, very different environment to anything I’d experienced before and being exposed to that level of grounding was brilliant for me. Some grounds could be quite brutal.’

Mousinho obtained A-levels in History, French, Economics and Music, yet, during his final year, he had been exploring the possibility of earning a football scholarship and returning to America.

In the summer of 2003, he attended several football camps affiliated with universities, eventually attracting an offer from the University of Notre Dame to study for a History degree.

Situated in the small town of South Bend, Indiana, approximately two hours from Chicago, it was meant to be his academic home for four years - instead, 12 months later, Mousinho joined Brentford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho: I didn’t have an eye on being a professional footballer’

He said: ‘From previously living out there, we all thought the States was a good option to keep going with my education. With the way their universities work, the quality of sports facilities and level of competition were also unbelievably high.

‘Over there they have these big summer camps where you spend 7-10 days playing and trialling. I did about three or four of them in different parts of America and ended up at Notre Dame.

‘I had always possessed a keen interest in History, I’d done pretty well at school and found it one of the more interesting subjects. I remember the majority of our first year was studying around World War One, it was fascinating delving into it, while I enjoyed deconstructing things which happened in the past.

Pompey boss John Mousinho overseeing pre-season. Pic: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

‘I didn’t really have an eye on making it as a professional footballer, the plan was going out to the States, getting my History degree and still playing football. I had previously lived the culture with my family, I was familiar with it and I loved it. I knew it was something I wanted to do, I wanted to go back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘As a student athlete at Notre Dame, they have specific expectations of what you do as a student as well as what you can do as an athlete. With the drinking age being 21 out there, there isn't a big drinking culture.

‘I had mates at Loughborough and Cardiff Universities, taking part in Fresher’s Week, but my experience was really, really different. Notre Dame wasn’t a massive frat university, there was a high emphasis on academics.

‘Having said that, I'm not saying there weren't any of those stereotypically American house parties, there were still plenty of those with the red cups and the keg stands, all that sort of stuff!

‘If anyone has ever done a winter in that part of the world (Indiana), they are absolutely brutal, with two feet of snow. So the football season is really condensed, basically from August to early November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Then the weather turns and the entire focus is on fitness and getting the team right. You don't get paid to play, of course, you’re still doing your studies, but it is as close to professional as you could ever want. The facilities were amazing.

‘Definitely not for now, but later in my career, if I had the opportunity to go back over to the States, I would absolutely love to.’

Having quit his studies at University of Notre Dame to sign for Brentford, Mousinho made his first-team debut against Oxford United in the LDV Vans Trophy in October 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following month he was loaned out to Woking, before other non-league spells with Slough Town and Yeading during the 2005-06 season.

The following campaign saw the central midfielder make 29 League One starts as he established himself with the Bees’ first-team, while it also marked the start of a coaching pathway which would lead to Fratton Park.

After studying for his Uefa C Licence from the age of 20, he would progress to completing his A Licence eight years later, while playing for Burton.

It was a group which included Dwight Yorke, Dave Challinor, Jason Euell, Steven Reid and Leigh Bromby, with Mousinho and future Pompey defender Michael Morrison the only two current players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Mousinho in action for Oxford United against Ipswich in January 2020. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images | Getty Images

Then, in January 2023, having also added the Pro Licence to his bulging resume, he hung up his boots as an Oxford United player-cum-set-piece coach to replace Danny Cowley as the Blues’ head coach.

And it’s an introduction to management which continues to yield outstanding results, having led Pompey to the League One title and then a 16th placing in their first season back in the Championship for 12 years.

‘Look at my career, I would probably class myself as a journeyman’

‘Part of the attraction of coaching was the fact I always knew my limitations as a player. As a coach, talent or physicality doesn’t necessarily come into it. It’s about how well you lead a group - and that always fascinated me,’ he added.

‘Look at my career and I probably class myself as a journeyman. I went to quite a few different clubs up and down the country and had about 18 different managers. I saw it all, the good, the bad and everything in between.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I had the whole spectrum in terms of management and coaching, which gave me a real insight into what I wanted to do and how I wanted to do it.

‘At Oxford, I had been doing the set-pieces for a couple of years, as well as playing. Karl (Robinson) had given me the opportunity to start coming into recruitment meetings, attending team selection meetings, being a bit more of a player-coach than just a player.

‘I was really lucky, I don’t think many head coaches or managers would have allowed that level of insight. Yet I still didn’t know what my coaching pathway looked like at that point. Probably working my way up through the ranks there or maybe leaving Oxford for a National League South job or something like that.

Read More Portsmouth defender Ibane Bowat to see a specialist as he plays through the pain during long-awaited comeback

‘That was much more realistic at that stage, certainly there was no expectation of taking a job like Pompey this early on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Yet, at the time, there was a bit of a trend towards younger head coaches. By any means, I don’t think that’s a reason I got the job, but clubs these days, particularly at Championship and League One levels, will give the chances to younger head coaches.

‘I believed I was ready, I was capable, I just didn’t feel I was going to get the opportunity. In my mind, it was going to be a slower build and maybe, at some point 10 years down the line, I would hopefully be speaking to Pompey about taking the job. I didn’t think it would come this quickly.

‘Everyone has their own background and everyone is unique in terms of their approach to coaching and where they have come from. I feel very lucky to have had a football career in the first place, especially such a varied career and to play for so many different clubs.

‘I absolutely love being a footballer, it’s an amazing thing to do. Nothing can ever get near that or replace that in a lot of ways. I always wanted to stay in the game, football was my life. Without it I could be extremely bored - and working as a lawyer!’