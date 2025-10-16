In his own words, John Mousinho provides an update on Pompey’s seven injured players...

Callum Lang

(Hamstring - Out since August 17)

‘Callum is progressing nicely. There’s nothing imminent in terms of his return, we are still looking at November.

‘We have pencilled in the Millwall game (November 22), he is doing okay.’

Conor Shaughnessy

(Hamstring - Out since September 20)

Conor Shaughnessy underwent an operation on the hamstring he damaged in September. Picture: Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages | Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

‘Shaughnessy is about 2-3 weeks behind Callum (Lang) in terms of being a very, very similar injury and having the same surgery.

‘Overall, we probably won’t see him until Christmas, when we’ll maybe look at that Charlton game (December 29).’

Nicolas Schmid

(Broken hand - Out since September 14)

Nicolas Schmid broke his hand in Pompey’s goalless draw at St Mary’s last month.

‘Nico is doing well, he can do everything apart from actually going out there and putting on a pair of goalkeeping gloves.

‘So he has been running, he’s been doing plyometric work, he has been doing a bit of goalkeeping work with the soft balls outside, but we’re still waiting for the hand to fully heal.

‘If we are looking at it realistically, we’re probably going to see Nico after that third international break (from November 22).

Franco Umeh

(Hamstring - Out before joining Pompey on September 1)

The winger has still to feature for Pompey after arriving on transfer deadline day from Crystal Palace. Picture: Portsmouth FC

‘Franco is probably about 3-4 weeks away from a return to training. He might be training around that Millwall game (November 22).

‘He has spent a long time out, he didn’t train properly with Crystal Palace before he signed here, so he’s going to take a bit longer.’

Thomas Waddingham

(Torn thigh - Out since September 12)

The Australian striker has featured five times this season. Picture: Simon Roe

‘He has been out running and is progressing nicely, but we are still three weeks post-injury, so it’s November for him. Probably around Millwall (November 22),’

Jacob Farrell

(Groin - Out since September)

The Australian left-back has suffered yet another injury blow. Picture: Simon Roe

‘He has a persistent groin problem, so we’ve used the past four weeks to offload him from the squad - he’s not actually available at the minute. He will be back training with a modified training programme over the next 10 days.

‘It’s been a persistent problem for him over the last year or so. Injury-wise it’s been the big thing for Faz, so we’ve wanted to get that right and get him fully fit for when he is back after last year.’

Josh Murphy

(Ankle - Out since September 20)

Josh Murphy has been hampered by an ankle injury, missing Pompey’s last four games. | National World

‘We’re still monitoring Murph’s situation, he’s okay. We’ve been very, very cautious and that will be the case for next week or so.

‘It will most likely be Stoke (October 25) for him rather than Leicester or Coventry. That will give him an extra week’s training.

‘At this stage for Murph, it’s more about getting it right, whereas before it was looking as we went and saying it’s touch and go. Now we need to get him back and make sure he’s not exposed to further injury.

‘It’s dragged on longer than we’ve hoped, but we expect him to train Friday (today) and give him a good week to get back for Stoke.’

