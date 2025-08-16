Another Portsmouth selection surprise with huge boost for Norwich clash
Josh Murphy makes a welcome return to Pompey’s side for their clash with Norwich.
The former Canaries winger is back in John Mousinho’s starting XI after recovering from a hamstring issue.
Mousinho had previously pinpointed next weekend’s trip to West Brom as a potential comeback, but the hugely-influential attacker features in today’s Fratton Park clash.
Murphy is the only change to the team which won at Oxford United on the opening day of the season, replacing Florian Bianchini.
Ibane Bowat drops out of the 20-man squad, with Bianchini among the substitutes, which include Yang Minhyeok and Thomas Waddingham.
Pompey: Schmid, Williams, Shaughnessy, Poole, Ogilvie, Dozzell, Swift, Lang, Segecic, Murphy, Bishop.
Subs: Killip, Kosznovszky, Le Roux, Yang, Waddingham, Swanson, Bianchini, Matthews, Devlin.