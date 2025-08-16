Another Portsmouth selection surprise with huge boost for Norwich clash

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 16th Aug 2025, 11:28 BST
Josh Murphy in pre-season action for Pompey v PEC Zwolle.placeholder image
Josh Murphy in pre-season action for Pompey v PEC Zwolle. | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages
The former Norwich man features for the first time this season

Josh Murphy makes a welcome return to Pompey’s side for their clash with Norwich.

The former Canaries winger is back in John Mousinho’s starting XI after recovering from a hamstring issue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mousinho had previously pinpointed next weekend’s trip to West Brom as a potential comeback, but the hugely-influential attacker features in today’s Fratton Park clash.

Josh Murphy in pre-season action for Pompey v PEC Zwolle.placeholder image
Josh Murphy in pre-season action for Pompey v PEC Zwolle. | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages

Murphy is the only change to the team which won at Oxford United on the opening day of the season, replacing Florian Bianchini.

Ibane Bowat drops out of the 20-man squad, with Bianchini among the substitutes, which include Yang Minhyeok and Thomas Waddingham.

Pompey: Schmid, Williams, Shaughnessy, Poole, Ogilvie, Dozzell, Swift, Lang, Segecic, Murphy, Bishop.

Subs: Killip, Kosznovszky, Le Roux, Yang, Waddingham, Swanson, Bianchini, Matthews, Devlin.

Related topics:Pompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice