Josh Murphy in pre-season action for Pompey v PEC Zwolle. | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages

The former Norwich man features for the first time this season

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Murphy makes a welcome return to Pompey’s side for their clash with Norwich.

The former Canaries winger is back in John Mousinho’s starting XI after recovering from a hamstring issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho had previously pinpointed next weekend’s trip to West Brom as a potential comeback, but the hugely-influential attacker features in today’s Fratton Park clash.

Josh Murphy in pre-season action for Pompey v PEC Zwolle. | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages

Murphy is the only change to the team which won at Oxford United on the opening day of the season, replacing Florian Bianchini.

Ibane Bowat drops out of the 20-man squad, with Bianchini among the substitutes, which include Yang Minhyeok and Thomas Waddingham.

Pompey: Schmid, Williams, Shaughnessy, Poole, Ogilvie, Dozzell, Swift, Lang, Segecic, Murphy, Bishop.

Subs: Killip, Kosznovszky, Le Roux, Yang, Waddingham, Swanson, Bianchini, Matthews, Devlin.