Adrian Segecic shone on his Pompey debut last night - and earned a ringing endorsement from his new team’s dressing room.

Adrian Segecic has the potential to make his mark in the Championship next season.

That’s the belief of Pompey defender Regan Poole, after the Aussie’s impressive pre-season debut at Woking last night.

And Poole has given an insight into the impact the Sydney FC arrival has made since linking up with his new team-mates, ahead of the new second-tier campaign.

Segecic was on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win at Kingfield Stadium, producing a lively 45-minute display which saw other openings come his way.

The A-League’s top scorer has high hopes of making an impact next term and Poole can see lively potential in the new attacker.

Poole said: ‘He’s looking really good. Adrian’s come in and looked really sharp, really strong.

‘He looks like he’ll be a really good addition and I think everyone could see that at Woking.

‘He looks like a really good addition to the group and it looks like he’ll add something a little bit different. He looks really sharp and, as you could see against Woking, he gets his shots away.

‘Adrian looks to score goals, attack, threaten and he looks a really good addition to the group.

‘I think so (he’s Championship ready) though it’s hard to say because it’s so early on and this is a league he’s never played in.

‘But it looks like he’s got all the tools needed to play in the league - he just needs to show it in the first game of the season. I think that’s a really good challenge for him, but from what I’ve seen so far I think he can do it.’

Segecic was the standout performer on a Pompey pre-season opener against Woking which had plenty of positives, with Paddy Lane getting on the scoresheet in the second half.

Mousinho completely switched his starting XI at half-time with a healthy number of academy players getting minutes on the pitch. It’s likely to be a similar story tonight as the Blues go to National League Farnborough for their next test, ahead of their weekend visit to Crawley.

Poole added: ‘It’s about building into that first game and getting minutes into the legs. You can’t mimic a game in training, so this is the first one ticked off and it’s a good one.

‘We got a lot of things out of that game that we needed, a lot of playing out from the back and patterns. We go again against Farnborough now and it’s just building on it now.’