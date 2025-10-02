Socceroos boss Tony Popovic has overlooked Adrian Segecic for fixtures over the international break. The impressive Pompey new boy reacts to the disappointing news - and his determination to use the development to his side’s Championship benefit.

Adrian Segecic has been overlooked for the latest Australia squad.

And the in-form Pompey new boy outlined his intention to use his latest Socceroos snub as motivation to freshen his body up for Championship action - and ‘prove a point’ to international boss Tony Popovic.

Segecic has confirmed he’s not been selected for his country’s upcoming fixtures against Canada (October 11) and USA (October 15) across the next pause to club football.

It’s a surprise call from Popovic given the 21-year-old’s flying start to life in English football, following his summer arrival at PO4 from Sydney FC.

The attacking talent expressed his disappointment at not being selected by Popovic, as he waits for his first senior minutes. Segecic has not gained any senior action yet despite finishing as the A-League’s top scorer last term, being left on the bench and then out of the squad for two fixtures against New Zealand last month after his maiden call-up.

The good news for Pompey is it means he will not need to travel to North America over the international break - and can use his time to recuperate after a frenetic period in his life.

Segecic told BBC Radio Solent: ‘I won’t be actually (away with Australia). It means I’ll be able to get my body well and be ready for Portsmouth.

‘Of course (it’s a disappointment). Everyone wants to go and represent their national team - but it’s another opportunity for me to stay here, get my body right and prove a point.’

Meanwhile, Segecic reflected on his excellent start to life at PO4 continuing, as he left the bench to salvage a point against Watford in the 2-2 draw at Fratton Park.

Segecic was left out of a starting XI for the first time this season, but was introduced in place of Conor Chaplin with 27 minutes left and fired home another unerring finish 11 minutes from time. It takes his total to the season to three goals, with his performances a big plus amid the opening nine games of the campaign.

Segecic expressed his contentment with life at his new club and happiness to impact the game from the number 10 position - or deployed down the right flank.

He added: ‘Wherever I’m playing I’m playing with freedom and enjoying it, I feel comfortable and effective.

‘When the ball falls to me in those kind of areas it feels like it’s the perfect spot for me as an attacker - I just look to smash it in! There’s nothing else on my mind really, apart from getting a shot away on my left foot.

‘It’s a dream for any attacker when it falls for you in those areas. I’m happy.

‘It’s three goals for me so far now, it helps to get some goals early in my Pompey career - especially when the team needs it the most. It’s a good start for me.’