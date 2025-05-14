Rob Atkinson has loved his time at Fratton Park - and would consider a return. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The on-loan central defender made a huge impact at Fratton Park in his 15 appearances

Rob Atkinson admits he’d be ‘absolutely buzzing’ to secure a permanent Fratton Park stay.

Yet the classy defender has revealed his career is presently in limbo as he waits to discover whether he has a Bristol City future.

With just 12 months remaining on his Ashton Gate contract, Atkinson is eager to clarify whether he is part of Robins boss Liam Manning’s first-team plans next season.

Meanwhile, Pompey have made their intentions abundantly clear, having told the 26-year-old they would like to bring him back following an impressive loan spell.

The former Oxford United man is adamant he would consider remaining on the south coast - yet is also open to staying with Bristol City if still wanted.

And he wants his future settled as soon as possible.

‘I love Bristol City as a club’

Atkinson told The News: ‘I have absolutely no idea what’s going to happen, I’m going to have to wait and see how it pans out and what Bristol City want to do with me.

‘I love Bristol City as a club and I have loved my time there, but, ultimately, I only have one year left and that has to factor into my decision making as well. There’s a lot of things which need to happen.

‘Truthfully, I am very fortunate. It’s not nice to have that uncertainty, but it’s nice to be wanted. Whatever happens, I’m sure I will be happy.

‘Pompey have told me they want me to stay, which is honestly flattering. If, in the future, I’m a Portsmouth Football Club player I will be absolutely buzzing. If I’m at Bristol City, I will be happy as well.

‘I don’t really see a scenario where I won’t be happy, but I would like it sorted. I don’t want that uncertainty, I want to relax and get on with my football without having to worry about where my future lies.

‘If it doesn't work out at Bristol City and, for whatever reason, they don’t want me any more, I will be more than happy to play for Pompey again. The way I see it, it’s up to Bristol City whether they want to keep me or not.

‘I have not heard anything, I probably need to have a meeting at some point. This is not me trying to rush Bristol City into anything, I acknowledge the fact their season has just finished and they’re entitled to have a bit of time to themselves.

‘I watched the play-offs and I’m devastated about the result against Sheffield United, I don’t think the scoreline reflected the quality between the clubs whatsoever.

‘They have other things to think about at the moment, which won’t include me, so I’m not expecting a conversation soon, not at all. I would just like it sorted.’

Pivotal figure in Portsmouth’s Championship survival

Atkinson made 15 appearances and scored twice after arriving from Ashton Gate in the opening days of the January transfer window, establishing himself a pivotal figure in their Championship survival.

However, with that deal expiring in the summer of 2026, the former Eastleigh man wants greater stability for his young family.

Portsmouth loanee: The uncertainty is unsettling

He added: ‘Going into the final year of your contract isn’t a situation you want to be in. It’s kind of crunch time, all or nothing.

‘Anything can happen, the worst case scenario is you get injured and then run out your contract not having shown anyone what you can do. There's so much uncertainty around it.

‘On the flipside, if you do super well you could get a really good move somewhere because you’re a very attractive prospect as you aren’t tied down to a contract. Clubs can get you on a free, so it’s a risk and reward.

‘Ultimately, though, security is the most important thing. You want those years on your contract so you can rest easy and not worry about dips in form, injuries or whatever circumstances happen.’