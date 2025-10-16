Championship’s best and worst stadiums: How Portsmouth’s Fratton Park ranks against Coventry City, Birmingham City & Co

By Pepe Lacey
Published 16th Oct 2025, 18:30 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 18:30 BST

The best and worst stadiums in the Championship based on Google reviews.

There has been plenty of work behind the scenes to improve the matchday experience and facilities at Fratton Park.

A significant redevelopment project, coupled with the Blues’ on the pitch success in recent seasons, has prompted an increase in attendances, with Pompey already averaging a home crowd of over 20,000 this term.

But how does Fratton Park compare to the rest of the division?

We’ve taken a look at the Google star reviews from each Championship ground - including PO4 - to work out which is the best-rated stadium in the league.

Here’s where each ground ranks from worst to best.

NOTE: Each stadium has been given a rating out of 5 based using Google’s reviews.

The worst to best rated stadiums in the Championship, according to Google star reviews.

1. The Championship's worst and best stadiums

The worst to best rated stadiums in the Championship, according to Google star reviews. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Google star rating: 4.0.

2. Oxford United - Kassam Stadium

Google star rating: 4.0. | Getty Images

Google star rating: 4.1.

3. QPR - Loftus Road

Google star rating: 4.1. | Getty Images

Google star rating: 4.2.

4. Blackburn Rovers - Ewood Park

Google star rating: 4.2. | Getty Images

