There has been plenty of work behind the scenes to improve the matchday experience and facilities at Fratton Park.
A significant redevelopment project, coupled with the Blues’ on the pitch success in recent seasons, has prompted an increase in attendances, with Pompey already averaging a home crowd of over 20,000 this term.
But how does Fratton Park compare to the rest of the division?
We’ve taken a look at the Google star reviews from each Championship ground - including PO4 - to work out which is the best-rated stadium in the league.
Here’s where each ground ranks from worst to best.
NOTE: Each stadium has been given a rating out of 5 based using Google’s reviews.
Your next Pompey read: International considers role away from football pitch after Portsmouth exit as wait for club continues for former Nottingham Forest man