There has been plenty of work behind the scenes to improve the matchday experience and facilities at Fratton Park.

A significant redevelopment project, coupled with the Blues’ on the pitch success in recent seasons, has prompted an increase in attendances, with Pompey already averaging a home crowd of over 20,000 this term.

But how does Fratton Park compare to the rest of the division?

We’ve taken a look at the Google star reviews from each Championship ground - including PO4 - to work out which is the best-rated stadium in the league.

Here’s where each ground ranks from worst to best.

NOTE: Each stadium has been given a rating out of 5 based using Google’s reviews.

1 . The Championship's worst and best stadiums The worst to best rated stadiums in the Championship, according to Google star reviews. | Getty Images

2 . Oxford United - Kassam Stadium Google star rating: 4.0. | Getty Images