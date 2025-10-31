Callum Lang has registered just two appearances for Pompey this season, but a return to the first-team fray is on the horizon after a spell on the sidelines.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Lang has given Pompey fans reason to hope as his injury woes look set to be finally coming to an end.

It’s been a hugely frustrating start to the season for the popular forward, who has featured just twice after sustaining a hamstring issue against Norwich City in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old underwent surgery on the problematic injury earlier in the campaign, with a similar setback also forcing him to miss two months of action at the back end of last term.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel for Lang as he nears a return to action, having missed 11 weeks of the new Championship campaign.

Callum Lang pens one-word update ahead of injury return

The League One title winner has been pencilled in to complete his long-awaited comeback for the Championship fixture against Millwall on November 22, which would be more than three months since his last competitive appearance.

And as anticipation grows over his potential involvement later in the month, the ex-Wigan Athletic man has posted a one-word update on social media, which will no doubt fuel excitement to the Fratton faithful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lang wrote ‘Soon’ alongside a smile emoji and a sand timer emoji on a photo of the forward celebrating a Pompey goal alongside Paddy Lane during the 2023-24 season.

Callum Lang via Instagram | Callum Lang/Instagram.

His imminent return will be a huge boost not just for supporters but for John Mousinho, who has had a number of key figures sidelined in the opening months of the season.

Pompey’s current injury issues and Mousinho update

Lang has been joined in the treatment room by Josh Murphy, Franco Umeh, Harvey Blair, Adrian Segecic, Thomas Waddingham, Nicolas Schmid, Jacob Farrell and Conor Shaughnessy at various points of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues have been hit hardest in the forward areas, with a number of vital attacking personnel missing at various points so far.

This has seen Pompey struggle in front of goal in the opening 12 matches in particular this season - scoring just 10 goals during that period.

The head coach told The News earlier in the week: ‘With Nico I think we always said eight to 12 weeks from when he first did it, so we’re well within that period. It’s just the nature of the injury and waiting for the fracture to heal, so it’s one where we can’t push it. It’s just where he is, but I think he’ll be back before that 12-week period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Langy is Millwall, Nico is Millwall, Franco will return to training before that, but won’t be available before then. Shaughs (Shaughnessy) is a lot later.

‘Harvey (Blair) is one of those who’s coming back and returning to training, but we’ll be nice and sensible with him. Segs (Segecic) is Millwall, but whether he’s back and available to play I’m not sure, but he should be training with us around that international break.

‘Hopefully by then we are in an okay spot and we may have a 25-man squad to select from.’