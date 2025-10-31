Huge Portsmouth favourite posts exciting one-word update ahead of much-anticipated injury return
Callum Lang has given Pompey fans reason to hope as his injury woes look set to be finally coming to an end.
It’s been a hugely frustrating start to the season for the popular forward, who has featured just twice after sustaining a hamstring issue against Norwich City in August.
The 26-year-old underwent surgery on the problematic injury earlier in the campaign, with a similar setback also forcing him to miss two months of action at the back end of last term.
But there is light at the end of the tunnel for Lang as he nears a return to action, having missed 11 weeks of the new Championship campaign.
Callum Lang pens one-word update ahead of injury return
The League One title winner has been pencilled in to complete his long-awaited comeback for the Championship fixture against Millwall on November 22, which would be more than three months since his last competitive appearance.
And as anticipation grows over his potential involvement later in the month, the ex-Wigan Athletic man has posted a one-word update on social media, which will no doubt fuel excitement to the Fratton faithful.
Lang wrote ‘Soon’ alongside a smile emoji and a sand timer emoji on a photo of the forward celebrating a Pompey goal alongside Paddy Lane during the 2023-24 season.
His imminent return will be a huge boost not just for supporters but for John Mousinho, who has had a number of key figures sidelined in the opening months of the season.
Pompey’s current injury issues and Mousinho update
Lang has been joined in the treatment room by Josh Murphy, Franco Umeh, Harvey Blair, Adrian Segecic, Thomas Waddingham, Nicolas Schmid, Jacob Farrell and Conor Shaughnessy at various points of the campaign.
The Blues have been hit hardest in the forward areas, with a number of vital attacking personnel missing at various points so far.
This has seen Pompey struggle in front of goal in the opening 12 matches in particular this season - scoring just 10 goals during that period.
But Mousinho is hopeful a significant number of his long-term absentees could return in time for the contest against Millwall - including Lang.
The head coach told The News earlier in the week: ‘With Nico I think we always said eight to 12 weeks from when he first did it, so we’re well within that period. It’s just the nature of the injury and waiting for the fracture to heal, so it’s one where we can’t push it. It’s just where he is, but I think he’ll be back before that 12-week period.
‘Langy is Millwall, Nico is Millwall, Franco will return to training before that, but won’t be available before then. Shaughs (Shaughnessy) is a lot later.
‘Harvey (Blair) is one of those who’s coming back and returning to training, but we’ll be nice and sensible with him. Segs (Segecic) is Millwall, but whether he’s back and available to play I’m not sure, but he should be training with us around that international break.
‘Hopefully by then we are in an okay spot and we may have a 25-man squad to select from.’