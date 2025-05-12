What a campaign it’s been for Pompey.

John Mousinho’s men completed their Championship survival mission with two games to spare - an incredible feat given they won just one of their first 15 games this term.

The News were there every step of the way - now Pompey writer Jordan Cross give his player ratings for the campaign as he reviews the performances of every member of John Mousinho’s squad.

There’s been a number of excellent performers across the season - and, well, some players who didn’t do so well.

Do you agree with our Blues writer’s ratings out of 10?

Nicolas Schmid - 8 What a signing. Usurped Will Norris at the start of October and never looked back. Feels like there wasn't a game which went by where the Austrian didn't make some kind of crucial intervention. A recruitment masterpiece.

Ben Killip - 6 Pompey fans got a look at the keeper in the final two games, after being signed as back-up after Will Norris' exit. Looked decent at Sheffield Wednesday, where he made one decent stop, but shakier on the final day against Hull City. Expected to remain next term.