What a campaign it’s been for Pompey.

John Mousinho’s men completed their Championship survival mission with two games to spare - an incredible feat given they won just one of their first 15 games this term.

The News were there every step of the way - now Pompey writer Jordan Cross give his player ratings for the campaign as he reviews the performances of every member of John Mousinho’s squad.

There’s been a number of excellent performers across the season - and, well, some players who didn’t do so well.

Do you agree with our Blues writer’s ratings out of 10?

What a signing. Usurped Will Norris at the start of October and never looked back. Feels like there wasn't a game which went by where the Austrian didn't make some kind of crucial intervention. A recruitment masterpiece.

Pompey fans got a look at the keeper in the final two games, after being signed as back-up after Will Norris' exit. Looked decent at Sheffield Wednesday, where he made one decent stop, but shakier on the final day against Hull City. Expected to remain next term.

Just the three appearances for Pompey's back-up keeper but was very impressive when replacing Nico Schmid at Cardiff and then competent enough against Sheffield Wednesday. Couldn't be blamed for the FA Cup exit at Wycombe.

