The Fulham signing has not played a minute of Championship football - John Mousinho’s message is clear to the defender and those who aren’t getting on the pitch at present.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ibane Bowat has been tasked with giving John Mousinho a selection headache as he finds himself on the Fratton fringes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho’s challenge to former Fulham man

Mousinho has praised the attitude of Bowat, who he made clear is responding to not playing a minute of Championship football in the right way.

But the head coach was firm in his view that is the minimum requirement from the Fulham signing and those who are currently out of squads, or sitting on the bench.

Bowat’s first season was a write off after injuring his knee in training, shortly after his deadline day capture just over a year ago. Now the 23-year-old is back available, but his only Pomoey outing so far came in August’s Carabao Cup defeat to Reading.

The likes of Jacob Farrell, Hayden Matthews and Mark Kosznovszky are others who have found themselves out of Pompey’s 20-man squad when fit and available this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the case of Bowat, his pathway to minutes is currently being blocked by Regan Poole and Josh Knight, with Poole excellent and Knight’s season gaining impetus. Conor Shaughnessy also shone before injuring his hamstring against Sheffield Wednesday last month, with Hayden Matthews also in contention.

Mousinho’s message to Bowat and those not involved at present is clear.

Pompey boss: ‘I don t need players who are sulking’

He said: ‘When Ibane gets his opportunity he needs to take that, whether in training or in games. He needs to get his head down and keep working hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The centre-half partnerships this season have been very strong. Before his injury, Shaughs showed a lot of promise and Regan has been excellent across the nine games. Josh (Knight) has now come in and showed what he’s all about over three games. So we have that competition and with Hayden (Matthews) there waiting in the wings it’s very healthy.

‘Ibs is fully ready to go and champing at the bit. He’s not let himself down at all, he just has good players ahead of him. I think he’s hungry to get going and hungry to play. He’s still working very hard and he’s still at it every day, that’s what we need.

‘Anyone whose demeanour drops off or work-rate drops off, that’s no good to me. I don t need players who are sulking or to show me they’re upset.

‘If you’re upset by not being in the side, then show me every day by being angry and competitive. Show me by training really hard and giving me a bit of a problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’re always on the lookout for players to come into the side, but we’ll only pick the best XI. Ibane is doing that, he’s training with a bit of edge and hunger and it puts us in a good position.’