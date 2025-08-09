Oxford United v Portsmouth: Big team news over TWO key Blues men

John Mousinho has highlighted Yang Min-hyeok’s impressive loan spell with QPR as a key factory behind his decision to sign the winger this summer.

And the Blues boss is adamant his attacking options have been bolstered following the 19-year-old’s move on Friday afternoon.

Pompey have confirmed the arrival of the one-cap South Korea international, who has penned a season-long loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur.

The News first revealed the Blues’ interest in Min-hyeok on Tuesday before a medical was complete on Thursday afternoon.

The young forward makes the move from north London following an impressive loan spell with QPR during the second half of last term.

This saw the winger score twice and provide one assist in 14 appearances for the Hoops, who finished 15th in the second tier.

But, Mousinho highlighted Min-hyeok’s standout display against Derby County and an appearance off the bench against the Blues in February for QPR, as games which persuaded him to make a move during the summer window.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the head coach was full of praise over the new signing, who becomes the sixth addition to the squad this summer.

‘Yang was an extremely highly rated player when he first came over to join Spurs in January,’ the Blues boss said.

‘He then went straight out on loan to QPR and enjoyed a really strong impact with them in the Championship.

‘I remember having the privilege of watching him live in a Friday night game against Derby when he performed so well in a 4-0 victory before coming down to Fratton Park a week later.

‘It’s been a whirlwind few months for Yang since he arrived in England and we’re excited to have him at Pompey.

‘We believe he’s a real prospect and know that Tottenham think highly of him, so this is the next part of his development.

‘He’s direct and exciting in the way that he plays and can really help us achieve what we’re looking for this season.’

Pompey will have had to register Min-hyeok before midday on Friday in order for the young forward to feature in Saturday’s season opener against Oxford United.

The 19-year-old becomes the sixth new addition in the transfer window, joining Adrian Segecic, Mark Kosznovszky, John Swift, Luke Le Roux and Florian Bianchini in making the move to the south coast.

The Spurs talent came through the ranks with South Korean outfit Gangwong before making his senior debut aged 17.

He went on to net 12 goals and register six assists in 38 appearances in the K-League during the 2024 campaign before sealing a switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 1.