It’s been an explosive Championship start for Adrian Segecic, but the Aussie new boy was taken out of Pompey’s starting XI before the international break. John Mousinho updates on the exciting attacker’s position ahead of tomorrow’s trip to the King Power Stadium.

Adrian Segecic is ready to be let loose on Leicester City

John Mousinho believes the Sydney cyclone is invigorated and set to take on the Foxes at his best, as Pompey return to action after the international break.

Mousinho on Segecic: ‘A selection headache’

The Blues boss acknowledged a drop-off in the Aussie star’s intensity before the international break, following a hurtling start to life in the Championship after his summer arrival. That led to Mousinho sticking Segecic on the bench for the clashes with Watford and Middlesbrough before the pause to the Championship programme.

The Sydney FC signing missed out on a berth in the Australia squad for their fixtures with Canada and USA, as he remained at PO4 with Mousinho’s squad. That gave Segecic to recharge his batteries and then up his work with Pompey, as they returned to training last week after being afforded a few days’ rest.

The end result is the 21-year-old now being rejuvenated and primed to return to action, as his side travel to the King Power Stadium for Saturday night’s clash with the Foxes.

Mousinho said: ‘I think so (he’ll be fresh). With Segs it was always going to be the case (his form would level off). He had a really good season, a really good start to the season and he did everything well.

‘Maybe, certainly in terms of output, he fell off when the team did as well. That’s fine, there’s no issue with that whatsoever, but he’s come back and given me a real selection headache because he’s done well.

‘He’s not started the past two games but is still our top goalscorer and still one of our outstanding players of the season so far.

‘That’s great but it will take adjustment for him. We’re under no illusions what it takes for a young 21-year-old coming from Australia who has never experienced the league to perform how Segs has.

‘I don’t think there’s many players in general who could do that, let alone the young players who come from that sort of league.’

Pompey ‘really pleased’ with Sydney FC arrival

Segecic’s importance to Pompey has been immediately apparent, with the attacker arguably the star of the season so far for his side. Three goals have been returned so far, including the winner against Oxford United on the opening day and a point-saving against Watford at the start of the month.

Mousinho is clear he’s delighted with Segecic at such a formative stage of his Fratton career.

He added: ‘He’s scored some very important goals for us - the equaliser against Watford and the winner against Oxford. So that’s four points straightaway he’s contributed to. He had that impact against Norwich as well with the goal to get us back into the game.

‘There was some really good performances off the back of that as well. So where Segs is at the moment, we’re really pleased with it.’