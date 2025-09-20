There’s rightly optimism over Pompey’s Championship opening - but John Mousinho has sounded a note of realism about the boxes his group have yet to tick.

John Mousinsho warned there’s still plenty of unanswered questions about Pompey’s squad as enthusiasm grows over their Championship opening.

And the Blues boss insisted the ultimate test of the depth of his playing options will be in what unfolds in the second tier, as his side’s campaign progresses.

Pompey boss: ‘There’s no point in me talking about it guessing’

Mousinho’s men have started in positive fashion this term, harvesting eight points from their first five games to sit ninth in the formative table. That has seen optimism at what this group could be capable of achieving in their second season at their level, with their competency increasingly evident after a tough baptism last year.

Pompey have produced a string of solid performances so far, though the head coach feels his group are showing the level he’s pushing for in patches rather than extended periods.

Mousinho noted how it’s been a pretty settled formula in terms of the Blues’ starting XI so far, with some tinkering at right-back and an attacking reshuffle to accommodate Conor Chaplin’s return and Callum Lang’s injury setback before Nico Schmid's injury.

Inevitably that will change as the campaign progresses with more fitness issues certain to surface, though Mousinho will want to avoid the number of problems which have impacted both of his full campaigns at Fratton Park.

The Pompey boss isn’t shying away from the fact that is when his group will then have to step up, with those currently on the periphery having to come forward.

Mousinho noted the only time he made wholesale changes so far was for the Carabao Cup clash with League One side Reading, when he made 10 switches from the opening day at Oxford and handed three players debut. The outcome was disappointing on that occasion with a weak performance served up in the 2-1 reverse, one where no one put their hand up for league consideration.

Reading Carabao Cup defeat raised Pompey questions

Mousinho isn’t hiding from the fact his wider options are a long way from proving their capabilities, with the time for judgement when they are called upon.

He said: ‘It’s an interesting one for us going forward, because we’ve been pretty solid in terms of the starting XI for the first five games.

‘How do we feel about the squad depth? Well, we’ll see as we go through the season.

‘A lot of the lads got minutes against Reading and we weren’t very happy with the performance as a collective.

‘It’s important for players to get the rust off, but as the season goes on we will see as players slot in.

‘We’ll see how good they are and we’ll see what the squad depth is like. There’s no point in me talking about it guessing - it’s about what they do on the pitch.’