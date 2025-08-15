The Blues are looking for their second maximum on the bounce as they welcome Liam Manning’s Canaries to PO4.
There’s likely to be plenty of changes after Tuesday’s mid-week Carabao Cup exit against Reading.
Here’s how we think John Mousinho’s men will line up in the Fratton sunshine.
1. Pompey predicted line-up
Jordan Cross' predicted Pompey line-up as they meet Norwich City. | Getty
2. GK Nicolas Schmid
Clean sheet number one of the season bagged at the Kassam, with more of the same the challenge for the Austrian at Fratton. | Alun Roberts/ProSportsImages
3. RB Jordan Williams
Solid at Oxford, rested against Reading and now likely back for the return to league action. | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages
4. CB: Regan Poole
Excellent at Oxford and Pompey looked more assured with Poole at the back when he came on Tuesday night. Looks a pretty nailed on starter. | Alun Roberts/ProSportsImages