Portsmouth v Norwich City: Jordan Cross' predicted line-up as Championship action returns to Fratton

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 15th Aug 2025, 11:59 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 12:12 BST

Championship action returns to Fratton Park tomorrow as Pompey face Norwich City.

The Blues are looking for their second maximum on the bounce as they welcome Liam Manning’s Canaries to PO4.

There’s likely to be plenty of changes after Tuesday’s mid-week Carabao Cup exit against Reading.

Here’s how we think John Mousinho’s men will line up in the Fratton sunshine.

Jordan Cross' predicted Pompey line-up as they meet Norwich City.

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Jordan Cross' predicted Pompey line-up as they meet Norwich City. | Getty

Clean sheet number one of the season bagged at the Kassam, with more of the same the challenge for the Austrian at Fratton.

2. GK Nicolas Schmid

Clean sheet number one of the season bagged at the Kassam, with more of the same the challenge for the Austrian at Fratton. | Alun Roberts/ProSportsImages

Solid at Oxford, rested against Reading and now likely back for the return to league action.

3. RB Jordan Williams

Solid at Oxford, rested against Reading and now likely back for the return to league action. | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages

Excellent at Oxford and Pompey looked more assured with Poole at the back when he came on Tuesday night. Looks a pretty nailed on starter.

4. CB: Regan Poole

Excellent at Oxford and Pompey looked more assured with Poole at the back when he came on Tuesday night. Looks a pretty nailed on starter. | Alun Roberts/ProSportsImages

