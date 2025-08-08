Oxford United v Portsmouth: Jordan Cross' predicted line-up for Championship opener

After 98 days competitive football returns, as the Blues begin their second campaign at the level.
It’s another return to his former club for Mousinho, after arriving at Fratton Park from the U’s in January 2023.
There’s fitness and selection issues to consider going into the game for Pompey - here’s how we think Mousinho’s side will line up against Gary Rowett’s men.
1. Pompey predicted line-up
Here's how we think Pompey will line up for Championship opener at Oxford United | The News
2. GK Nicolas Schmid
About as nailed on a starter as there is in John Mousinho's first XI. More of the same this season from the Austrian, please. Photo: Jason Brown
3. RB: Jordan Williams
Out to put the injury problems of last season to bed and goes into the campaign with momentum, after getting a full pre-season under his belt. | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages
4. CB: Regan Poole
A really big period for Poole, with the Wales international likely to start in possession of a centre-back berth. The challenge, of course, is to return to the flying form at the start of his Pompey career. | Simon Roe/ProSportsImages
