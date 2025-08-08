Oxford United v Portsmouth: Jordan Cross' predicted line-up for Championship opener

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 8th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 12:21 BST

The Championship is back! Pompey return for the league curtain-raiser at Oxford United tomorrow. Here’s how we think John Mousinho will go at the Kassam Stadium.

After 98 days competitive football returns, as the Blues begin their second campaign at the level.

It’s another return to his former club for Mousinho, after arriving at Fratton Park from the U’s in January 2023.

There’s fitness and selection issues to consider going into the game for Pompey - here’s how we think Mousinho’s side will line up against Gary Rowett’s men.

Here's how we think Pompey will line up for Championship opener at Oxford United

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Here's how we think Pompey will line up for Championship opener at Oxford United | The News

Photo Sales
About as nailed on a starter as there is in John Mousinho's first XI. More of the same this season from the Austrian, please.

2. GK Nicolas Schmid

About as nailed on a starter as there is in John Mousinho's first XI. More of the same this season from the Austrian, please. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Out to put the injury problems of last season to bed and goes into the campaign with momentum, after getting a full pre-season under his belt.

3. RB: Jordan Williams

Out to put the injury problems of last season to bed and goes into the campaign with momentum, after getting a full pre-season under his belt. | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
A really big period for Poole, with the Wales international likely to start in possession of a centre-back berth. The challenge, of course, is to return to the flying form at the start of his Pompey career.

4. CB: Regan Poole

A really big period for Poole, with the Wales international likely to start in possession of a centre-back berth. The challenge, of course, is to return to the flying form at the start of his Pompey career. | Simon Roe/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:FootballBluesOxford UnitedPortsmouthChampionship
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice