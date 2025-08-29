The Lilywhites have picked up some impressive wins against fancied sides so far in the Championship, and will offer a stern test of the credentials of John Mousinho’s side.
There’s some interesting selections calls for Mousinho to make with new faces building fitness and form also a big consideration.
Here’s how we think Pompey will go line up at PO4.
1. Pompey v Preston: Predicted line-up
2. GK Nicolas Schmid
Surprisingly left out of Austria's squad this week - but we know the value of the keeper at Fratton Park. | National World
3. RB Jordan Williams
Swanson favoured at West Brom and is probably the closest call in the starting XI at present. We've leaned towards Williams for this one. Photo: Steve Bailey
4. CB Regan Poole
Magnificent display at West Brom amid a new challenge from Josh Knight after his arrival. Has to start on his display at The Hawthorns. Photo: Alun Roberts