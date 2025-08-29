Portsmouth v Preston North End: Two changes in predicted Championship line-up at Fratton Park

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 29th Aug 2025, 12:29 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 12:30 BST

Championship football returns to Fratton Park for Preston North End’s visit tomorrow.

The Lilywhites have picked up some impressive wins against fancied sides so far in the Championship, and will offer a stern test of the credentials of John Mousinho’s side.

There’s some interesting selections calls for Mousinho to make with new faces building fitness and form also a big consideration.

Here’s how we think Pompey will go line up at PO4.

Here's how we think Pompey will line up against Preston

1. Pompey v Preston: Predicted line-up

Here's how we think Pompey will line up against Preston | The News

Photo Sales
Surprisingly left out of Austria's squad this week - but we know the value of the keeper at Fratton Park.

2. GK Nicolas Schmid

Surprisingly left out of Austria's squad this week - but we know the value of the keeper at Fratton Park. | National World

Photo Sales
Swanson favoured at West Brom and is probably the closest call in the starting XI at present. We've leaned towards Williams for this one.

3. RB Jordan Williams

Swanson favoured at West Brom and is probably the closest call in the starting XI at present. We've leaned towards Williams for this one. Photo: Steve Bailey

Photo Sales
Magnificent display at West Brom amid a new challenge from Josh Knight after his arrival. Has to start on his display at The Hawthorns.

4. CB Regan Poole

Magnificent display at West Brom amid a new challenge from Josh Knight after his arrival. Has to start on his display at The Hawthorns. Photo: Alun Roberts

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthPreston North EndChampionshipFratton Park
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice