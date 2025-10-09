Media duties are an increasingly significant part of mangerial duties in the modern-day game.
Pre-match press conferences and post-match interviews after the cut-and-thrust are now a staple for bosses, and those looking to soak up the quotes.
Naturally a focus will fall on the opposition to some degree, with plenty of compliments usually forwarded by managers and coaches - but also some brickbats too.
We’ve pulled together what rivals have had to say about Pompey so far this term, with some interesting assessments offered on John Mousinho and his men.
2. Middlesbrough boss previewing is side's trip to Fratton Park
‘They’re a really challenging team to play against - especially at home.
‘I think their fans are a really good set of fans, they are boisterous and they make that place quite intimidating at times.
‘So we have to be ready for that and we don’t really want to give them any oxygen to enjoy that even more.
‘We need to play our game and do it well.
‘John is a really good coach. He’s won a league title and they’re batting above their average.
'They have some really good players and they play them well. They're a really difficult team to play against, so we respect them and they are a big, big challenge for us away from home.'
3. Paulo Pezzolano previewing Watford's trip to Fratton Park last month
'We know that all teams are stronger at home, so we need to focus on us, so that we keep growing
'That collective strength, that consistency that you need, is starting to show.
'Portsmouth are a very tough and intense team and they have a clear plan both on and off the ball.
'It is probably going to be a very adverse atmosphere, so the most important thing is we compete in those situations.
'If we are 100 per cent focused and have a good mentality, we can get the three points.'
4. Kieran McKenna speaking before and after his team's 2-1 win over Pompey
Pre-match
'I would imagine, up until last weekend, they would have been really, really positive,
'They had some good early results, hadn't conceded many goals, were the better team in a big derby away from home (drawing 0-0 at Southampton) and have been really solid.
'They'll be a little bit disappointed with last week, of course, and are missing a couple of important players. But they're a really competitive, really strong, well-organised, well-coached team with good individual quality and we're expecting another tough game.
'They're a club that have a really good fan base, a good atmosphere and a good history. They're always an enjoyable club to compete against.'
Post-match
It felt like it was a dominant performance. We're still working on translating that to the scoreline because we probably haven't done that in too many of our games.
We can still be more clinical when we're on top. And there was a period in the first half where we had a couple of sloppy moments that would have allowed them, if they had been clinical, would have been really out of kilter with the flow of the game. So, again, we need to improve on that
Second half, we had chances to go 3-0, didn't quite take them. We had to defend as a team against a good team that we still had to respect and, in general, I thought we defended really well.