4 . Kieran McKenna speaking before and after his team's 2-1 win over Pompey

Pre-match 'I would imagine, up until last weekend, they would have been really, really positive, 'They had some good early results, hadn't conceded many goals, were the better team in a big derby away from home (drawing 0-0 at Southampton) and have been really solid. 'They'll be a little bit disappointed with last week, of course, and are missing a couple of important players. But they're a really competitive, really strong, well-organised, well-coached team with good individual quality and we're expecting another tough game. 'They're a club that have a really good fan base, a good atmosphere and a good history. They're always an enjoyable club to compete against.' Post-match It felt like it was a dominant performance. We're still working on translating that to the scoreline because we probably haven't done that in too many of our games. We can still be more clinical when we're on top. And there was a period in the first half where we had a couple of sloppy moments that would have allowed them, if they had been clinical, would have been really out of kilter with the flow of the game. So, again, we need to improve on that Second half, we had chances to go 3-0, didn't quite take them. We had to defend as a team against a good team that we still had to respect and, in general, I thought we defended really well. | Getty Images