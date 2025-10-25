Own goal condemns Portsmouth to agonising Stoke City defeat

Hayden Matthews’ second-half own goal condemned Pompey to frustrating Fratton defeat to Stoke City.

The defender diverted Sorba Thomas’ 70th-minute cross beyond Josef Bursik, as John Mousinho’s side fell to a 1-0 reverse to the Potters with a smattering of boos on the full-time whistle.

The goal came moments after Makenzie Kirk saw a gilt-edged chance saved by Viktor Johansson, during a disappointing lunchtime kick-off for the Blues.

Pompey were poor in the first half with Mark Robins’ men physically superior and having the better chances.

Mousinho’s men then stepped things up after the break, with Josh Murphy coming on from as his side chased the three points.

Pompey were once again punished after gaining a foothold, as they fell to back-to-back home defeats.

Stoke were the first to threaten when Ashley Phillips flicked a near-post header not too far over from a corner.

Bae Junho then fired a presentable chance not too far wide before a dangerous ball from Maksym Talovierov got the dangerous Divin Mubama behind Regan Poole, but he fired at Josef Bursik.

Pompey tried to fashion a 25th-minute reply with Makenzie Kirk’s shot deflecting to Colby Bishop, who fired a difficult chance over.

Marlon Pack’s long-range free-kick was at Viktor Johansson in the 33rd minute before Makenzie Kirk fired over from the right channel.

Mubama fired at Bursik at the end of lacklustre first half from Pompey, with the visitors having the better of it.

Better was needed from Pompey in the second half and they started on the front foot with greater purpose.

Chaplin’s cross after a short corner caused panic in the Stoke defence, with Pack and Kirk having shots blocked before Ogilvie drove a volley just over.

Yang then got behind the Stoke defence, but Mark Robins’ side cleared as Bishop attacked the ball.

Pompey were pushing forward now and having the better of it with Josh Murphy providing another lift, as he came on with Terry Devlin in the 67th minute.

Murphy then immediately put in a delicious cross for Kirk, but he couldn’t steer home his close-range finish with the goal gaping as Johansson parried.

Pompey were punished for not taking the chance with Stoke scoring in the 70th minute, as Matthews headed Thomas cross beyond Bursik.

That goal knocked the stuffing out of Pompey, who lost their foothold in the game with the visitors assuming the ascendancy.

Sub Tomas Rigo thundered a 25 yarder just over or the visitors, before Mark Kosznovszky was thrown on for Andre Dozzell in a final throw of the dice from Mousinho.

The fourth official indicated six minutes of stoppage time, with Pompey failing to threaten significantly in that time.