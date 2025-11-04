It’s a huge Championship week for John Mousinho’s men after their Birmingham City capitulation, with a massive game against Wrexham before the trip to Hull City.

Jordan Williams believes Pompey’s season is at a crossroads with their Championship character about to be tested.

But the defender feels John Mousinho’s men have already shown the qualities they need to find to get their campaign moving once again.

Pompey defender: This is tough stage of the season

And Williams has targeted a big week in the Blues’ season to arrest the form which has seen them tumble down the second-tier table.

Pompey’s season hit a shocking low as they slumped to an insipid 4-0 reverse at Birmingham City, with Mousinho’s side fortunate the damage wasn’t greater.

It means it’s now three defeats on the spin and just a single success in the past nine outings, with four points and just rivals Southampton separating them from the relegation places.

It’s becoming a bleak picture, but one Williams feels can and has to be turned around against the division’s other big-spending new boys in Wrexham this week.

He said: ‘We’ve got a game on Wednesday when we need to try to put the result right.

‘It’s three losses on the spin, so this is a tough stage of the season for us, but we’ve been in a similar position to this before and I believe we can definitely get out of it.

‘We need to stick together and put in the performances to get the wins.

‘It’s definitely a test of our character, we’ve been in every game this season up to this point. It’s been maybe one goal either way, but we’ve been killed really for the goals and we’ve been punished.

‘There’s a lot of games in a short space of time, so there’s chances to pick up points. If we get a couple of positive results this week things will look very different.

‘We have to try to stay positive and not be too down, while also being realistic about where we are.

‘I just think we need to stick together as a whole team and a whole club. It’s been a tough spell with three losses in a row, but we need to rectify that, get a positive result against Wrexham and start moving up the table.’

Pompey have to up Championship goal threat as a group

The Birmingham embarrassment was Pompey’s second blank on the bounce, with Mousinho’s side scarcely threatening the home side who went into the game with boss Chris Davies under pressure.

It’s all two goals in the past five outings, with Williams calling on his side to stand up as a group to solve their lack of goal threat.

He added: ‘We’ve not been scoring enough goals as a whole team, it’s something we all chip in with.

‘Birmingham’s striker didn’t score and they still managed to score four goals. Their defenders scored from set-pieces, so that’s the sort of thing we need to start doing as well.’