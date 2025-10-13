'Nightmare', 'cult hero', 'rave reviews': What's happened to players who left Portsmouth this summer

Published 13th Oct 2025, 16:02 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 16:05 BST

Aberdeen, Reading, QPR and Bradford City are just some of the places players have pitched up since leaving Pompey.

They were all part of John Mousinho’s squad, as Pompey successfully maintained their place in the Championship last season at the first time of asking.

But all of these players have moved on, after not being deemed part of the plans at PO4 this term.

Whether it was the end of their loans, being released or sold before the close of the summer transfer window, the 20 players now find themselves elsewhere.

It may be relatively early days but the fortunes of those former Fratton players are wildly varying, so we’ve caught up on how they are all now faring.

From right to left: Mark O'Mahony, Christian Saydee, Ryley Towler and Adil Aouchiche have all moved elsewhere after Pompey stays last term

From right to left: Mark O'Mahony, Christian Saydee, Ryley Towler and Adil Aouchiche have all moved elsewhere after Pompey stays last term

Been a nightmare move north of the border. Started games amid a woeful Aberdeen start as they sit bottom of the SPL. Now finding himself out of the picture and pilloried by Dons fans.

Been a nightmare move north of the border. Started games amid a woeful Aberdeen start as they sit bottom of the SPL. Now finding himself out of the picture and pilloried by Dons fans.

Been a fairly effective move to Luton Town in League One, after successful Fratton stint over second half of last season. Got 12 appearances under his belt for the Hatters so far.

Been a fairly effective move to Luton Town in League One, after successful Fratton stint over second half of last season. Got 12 appearances under his belt for the Hatters so far.

Reading career is now and up and running with five appearances so far, but just the one start. Not the regular football he was striving for at Pompey, but Royals fans are appreciating his leadership and vocal nature on the pitch.

Reading career is now and up and running with five appearances so far, but just the one start. Not the regular football he was striving for at Pompey, but Royals fans are appreciating his leadership and vocal nature on the pitch.

