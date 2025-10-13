They were all part of John Mousinho’s squad, as Pompey successfully maintained their place in the Championship last season at the first time of asking.

But all of these players have moved on, after not being deemed part of the plans at PO4 this term.

Whether it was the end of their loans, being released or sold before the close of the summer transfer window, the 20 players now find themselves elsewhere.

It may be relatively early days but the fortunes of those former Fratton players are wildly varying, so we’ve caught up on how they are all now faring.

Kusini Yengi - Aberdeen Been a nightmare move north of the border. Started games amid a woeful Aberdeen start as they sit bottom of the SPL. Now finding himself out of the picture and pilloried by Dons fans.

Cohen Bramall - Luton Town Been a fairly effective move to Luton Town in League One, after successful Fratton stint over second half of last season. Got 12 appearances under his belt for the Hatters so far.