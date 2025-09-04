It was a busy end to the summer for Pompey, with four new faces arriving at Fratton Park on deadline day.

Josef Bursik, Makenzie Kirk, Franco Umeh and Conor Chaplin were all recruited on the final day of the window, joining Adrian Segecic, Luke Le Roux, Mark Kosznovszky, Florian Bianchini, Minhyeok Yang, John Swift and Josh Knight all making the move.

John Mousinho has assembled a new-look squad for the Championship as the Blues look to improve on last term's 16th-placed finish.

Pompey have made an impressive start to the campaign and sit eighth in the standings after the opening four matches.

With the window now shut, we’ve taken a look at the estimated market values of the Blues and their second-tier rivals, using data provided by Transfermarkt.

Your next Pompey read: ‘Ticks all those boxes’: The exciting verdict over Portsmouth deadline day signing and former Stoke City and Hibs man

1 . How Pompey's estimated market value compares to their Championship rivals. How Pompey's estimated market value compares to their Championship rivals after the summer window. | Portsmouth FC/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Pompey Estimated squad market value: £29.6m | Portsmouth FC Photo: Portsmouth FC Photo Sales