By Pepe Lacey
Published 4th Sep 2025, 18:30 BST

Pompey added 11 new faces to the squad during the summer transfer window.

It was a busy end to the summer for Pompey, with four new faces arriving at Fratton Park on deadline day.

Josef Bursik, Makenzie Kirk, Franco Umeh and Conor Chaplin were all recruited on the final day of the window, joining Adrian Segecic, Luke Le Roux, Mark Kosznovszky, Florian Bianchini, Minhyeok Yang, John Swift and Josh Knight all making the move.

John Mousinho has assembled a new-look squad for the Championship as the Blues look to improve on last term's 16th-placed finish.

Pompey have made an impressive start to the campaign and sit eighth in the standings after the opening four matches.

With the window now shut, we’ve taken a look at the estimated market values of the Blues and their second-tier rivals, using data provided by Transfermarkt.

How Pompey's estimated market value compares to their Championship rivals after the summer window.

1. How Pompey's estimated market value compares to their Championship rivals.

How Pompey's estimated market value compares to their Championship rivals after the summer window. | Portsmouth FC/Getty Images

Estimated squad market value: £16.2m

2. Charlton Athletic

Estimated squad market value: £16.2m | Getty Images

Estimated squad market value: £16.9m.

3. Sheffield Wednesday

Estimated squad market value: £16.9m. | Getty Images

Estimated squad market value: £29.6m

4. Pompey

Estimated squad market value: £29.6m | Portsmouth FC Photo: Portsmouth FC

