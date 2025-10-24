Pompey welcome Stoke City to Fratton Park tomorrow as they complete back-to-back fixtures at PO4.

There’s much for John Mousinho to ponder in terms of his selection, with the Blues shorn of a host of attacking options through injury and suspension.

Star man Josh Murphy is expected to be back in contention against Mark Robins’ men, however, with the extent of his involvement another consideration.

Here’s how we think Pompey will line up as they look to return to winning ways.

1 . Pompey's predicted line-up Here's how we thin Pompey will line up against Stoke City

2 . Josef Bursik Really shone so far and was more of the same against Coventry, where Bursik was again one of Pompey's best performers.

3 . RB Zak Swanson Built momentum after slow start against Coventry City and knows he will have to perform, with Jordan Williams expected to be back in contention.