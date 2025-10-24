Portsmouth v Stoke City: Jordan Cross' predicted line-up with 1 change amid Mousinho attacking issues

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 24th Oct 2025, 13:36 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 13:39 BST

John Mousinho has attacking issues to weigh up with players injured and suspended for Championship clash with Stoke City.

Pompey welcome Stoke City to Fratton Park tomorrow as they complete back-to-back fixtures at PO4.

There’s much for John Mousinho to ponder in terms of his selection, with the Blues shorn of a host of attacking options through injury and suspension.

Star man Josh Murphy is expected to be back in contention against Mark Robins’ men, however, with the extent of his involvement another consideration.

Here’s how we think Pompey will line up as they look to return to winning ways.

Here's how we thin Pompey will line up against Stoke City

1. Pompey's predicted line-up

Here's how we thin Pompey will line up against Stoke City | The News

Really shone so far and was more of the same against Coventry, where Bursik was again one of Pompey's best performers.

2. Josef Bursik

Really shone so far and was more of the same against Coventry, where Bursik was again one of Pompey's best performers. Photo: Graham Hunt

Built momentum after slow start against Coventry City and knows he will have to perform, with Jordan Williams expected to be back in contention.

3. RB Zak Swanson

Built momentum after slow start against Coventry City and knows he will have to perform, with Jordan Williams expected to be back in contention. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

First real bump in Knight's Pompey road against the leaders, so will be intriguing to see how defender bounces back after decent start to Fratton career previously.

4. CB: Josh Knight

First real bump in Knight's Pompey road against the leaders, so will be intriguing to see how defender bounces back after decent start to Fratton career previously. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

