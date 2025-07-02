The Chelsea wonderkid who wowed Portsmouth faithful - now finished at 28

Chelsea's Charly Musonda got Pompey fans talking in 2018 - but now his career is over. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

He stole the show at Fratton Park after being courted by Real Mardrid, Barcelona, Manchester City & Co, but now his career is over when he should have been in his prime.

He was the Chelsea rising starlet who got Pompey fans talking.

The two-goal salvo back at Fratton Park back at the start of 2018 spoke of an attacking talent headed for greatness, one which has already seen the Belgian-born player courted by the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City.

Chelsea’s Pompey tormentor career is over at 28

Charly Musonda had already superbly started and finished a move for one second-half goal, before a late and brilliant flash of free-kick quality knocked the Blues out of the Checkatrade Trophy at Fratton Park.

Musonda was part of an under-21 side that night which contained the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Trevoh Chalobah and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

But it was the talent who’d already had a spell playing in La Liga with Real Betis, who was the post-match talking point after such an eye-catching performance - with The News saying ‘remember the name’ after his showing.

Now, seven years on, Musonda’s professional football career is over at the age of just 28.

The shock news has been announced by the player, who has decided to call time on a career which also saw him turn out for Scottish Premier League giants Celtic, Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem and Spanish outfit Levante.

After his 10-year stay with Chelsea came to an end in 2022 with just seven senior appearances to his name Musonda ended up in Cyprus with Anorthosis Famgusta, but left the club after a year and was without a side last term.

Musonda feels he still has much to offer football

The former Belgian under-21 dealt with persistent knee issues which hindered his progress, but the player believes he still has something to offer the football world as he confirmed his decision.

Speaking on Instagram, Musonda said: ‘Today I’m announcing that I’m stepping away from 11v11 football, but not not so much away from the game I have loved.

Charly Musonda celebrates one of his two goals for Chelsea against Pompey in 2018. Pic: Joe Pepler | The News

‘I still think I have a lot to give, especially for top players around the globe who need a stage. I have been through so much over the last few years so many emotions, happiness, sadness, which made me realise there are so many great talents with great stories who have gone or are going through similar obstacles with so much left to give but little help, and there’s probably no one better to help but me.

‘For now I would like to thank my family for always supporting me through the highest highs and lowest lows, you are the best.

‘Thank you to all the players I have played with, against, on the streets, at school and at club level.

‘My idols for inspiring me. All coaches that I have had, beginning with my dad all the way to all the youth and academy coaches to first team coaches at club and international level.

‘My wish is for all great players out there who go all out to make those dreams a reality the opportunity to achieve success for themselves and their families, from the current players who inspire kids around the world to the next generation on the come up, always believe, play free and enjoy every minute you have.

‘As for me, I have been truly blessed, this is not goodbye but a new beginning, one where hopefully I can help play a small part in making the world better for footballers. Thank you and see you soon with a football always.’