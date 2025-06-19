Thanks for the memories Christian Saydee - 20 images of fans’ favourite’s memorable Portsmouth adventure after Wigan Athletic exit

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 19th Jun 2025, 18:00 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 18:14 BST

Pompey will not forget Christian Saydee - and it’s fair to say the feeling is mutual.

The huge Blues fans’ favourite’s Fratton journey came to an end today, as he sealed a move to Wigan Athletic.

It’s fair to say the powerhouse is one of the most popular Pompey players of recent seasons - both among fans and players.

And what a voyage it’s been for the attacker over two never-to-be-forgotten campaigns. So we’ve assembled a gallery of some of his many standout moments for a man who will always be welcomed back at PO4 with open arms.

A gallery of Christian Saydee's memorable Pompey journey

1. Thanks for the memories, Christian Saydee

A gallery of Christian Saydee's memorable Pompey journey | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Christian Saydee celebrates Abu Kamara's goal against Peterborough in a big Fratton win in September 2023.

2. Thanks for the memories, Christian Saydee

Christian Saydee celebrates Abu Kamara's goal against Peterborough in a big Fratton win in September 2023. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Christian Saydee on a memorable trademark battering-ram run as Northampton were trounced in December 2023.

3. Thanks for the memories, Christian Saydee

Christian Saydee on a memorable trademark battering-ram run as Northampton were trounced in December 2023. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Christian Saydee and Marlon Pack celebrate at Northampton.

4. Thanks for the memories, Christian Saydee

Christian Saydee and Marlon Pack celebrate at Northampton. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesPortsmouthWigan AthleticBluesWigan
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice