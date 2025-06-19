The huge Blues fans’ favourite’s Fratton journey came to an end today, as he sealed a move to Wigan Athletic.
It’s fair to say the powerhouse is one of the most popular Pompey players of recent seasons - both among fans and players.
And what a voyage it’s been for the attacker over two never-to-be-forgotten campaigns. So we’ve assembled a gallery of some of his many standout moments for a man who will always be welcomed back at PO4 with open arms.
1. Thanks for the memories, Christian Saydee
A gallery of Christian Saydee's memorable Pompey journey | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. Thanks for the memories, Christian Saydee
Christian Saydee celebrates Abu Kamara's goal against Peterborough in a big Fratton win in September 2023. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
3. Thanks for the memories, Christian Saydee
Christian Saydee on a memorable trademark battering-ram run as Northampton were trounced in December 2023. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
4. Thanks for the memories, Christian Saydee
Christian Saydee and Marlon Pack celebrate at Northampton. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages