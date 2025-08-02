Key Portsmouth man absent for second game in final pre-season clash with Pec Zwolle

Pompey’s striking talisman missed his second game on the spin today in the Championship dress rehearsal with the Eredivisie outfit.

Colby Bishop is missing from Pompey’s final warm-up clash with Pec Zwolle.

The Blues striker is not in John Mousinho’s squad against the Dutch side, after also being absent for Wednesday’s win against Brighton under-21s.

There’s no specific reason given for Bishop not being involved at this stage, with Mousinho expected to update on the situation later this afternoon.

The Pompey talisman did pick up a cut above his eye in the 4-0 success over Reading last weekend, however.

In Bishop’s absence, Thomas Waddingham leads the line for Pompey with a trio of new boys on the bench.

Luke Le Roux, Mark Kosznovsky and Florian Bianchini are among the 12 subs along with triallist Nathan Ferguson.

John Swift is in Pompey’s starting XI in a side captained by Josh Murphy.

Pompey: Schmid; Williams, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie; Dozzell, Swift; Lang, Segecic, Murphy; Waddingham. Subs: Killip, Swanson, Devlin, Matthews, Bowat, Ferguson, Farrell, Pack, Le Roux, Kosznovszky, Clout, Bianchini.