Transfer gossip: Portsmouth eyeing January raid for League Two sensation

By Pepe Lacey
Published 19th Oct 2025, 13:05 BST
Pompey currently sit 14th in the Championship after the opening 10 games of the season.

Although there are still more than two-and-a-half months until the January transfer window, transfer gossip is already rife.

Indeed, Pompey have been credited with an interest in Walsall defender Connor Barrett ahead of the upcoming market.

Transfer guru Alan Nixon has claimed via his Patreon that the Blues are eyeing a move for the 23-year-old as they look to strengthen their backline.

The report suggests John Mousinho is keen on the right-back, having watched the defender in action recently.

Pompey eyeing move for Walsall man

Barrett has amassed 13 appearances for the Saddlers this term, who currently sit at the League Two summit, where he’s netted two goals and registered three assists.

Following his move from non-league outfit Fylde in 2024, the full-back has totalled 67 outings for Walsall and is an established figure in Matt Sadler's side.

Less than 18 months into his three-year deal at the Bescot Stadium, the defender is now reportedly on Pompey’s radar as they look to strengthen in January.

The Blues’, of course, have three right-back’s in Mousinho’s disposal, with Jordan Williams, Zak Swanson and Terry Devlin already vying for a spot in the side.

