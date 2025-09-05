Conor Chaplin completed an emotional Pompey homecoming on deadline day, penning a season-long loan from Ipswich Town.

Gareth Evans has praised Conor Chaplin for returning to Pompey in the prime of his career.

And the huge former Fratton favourite is adamant the move will work out - highlighting Marlon Pack and Matt Ritchie’s successful homecoming.

Chaplin came through the ranks with his boyhood club before going on to score 25 goals in 122 outings for Pompey, which included a League Two title under Paul Cook in 2017.

The Worthing-born talent is someone Evans knows well, with the pair working together for three seasons on the south coast.

And the 37-year-old has expressed his delight at seeing Chaplin seal his return to PO4 sooner than expected.

The exciting verdict over Conor Chaplin’s Pompey return

Speaking on BBC Radio Solent, Evans said: ‘Yeah I knew he was going to come back to the football club at some point just because of the ability he possesses, how well he did in the first spell at the club, having come through the academy, he’s a Pompey boy and it’s just a romantic story.

‘The only surprise is really that he has come back so soon after leaving. I know it was quite a while ago but you sort of expected him to come back at the latter end of his career.

‘It’s a massive bonus for Portsmouth in terms of they’ve got a Conor Chaplin in the prime of his career. He scored goals everywhere that he’s been and he’s got that infectious personality that adds a little bit extra to the dressing room.

‘Take the romantic side out of it, what a player Portsmouth have signed.

‘It is a cliche don’t go back but Conor was always going to come back. The fact Marlon Pack and Matt Ritchie have come back and done well by their own standards shows that it can be done.

‘There’s no doubt in my mind that Conor had other options available to him, not too sure what went on at Ipswich. I think it was a little bit of a surprise that he was allowed to leave having done so well there.

‘Like I say, he would’ve had many options so it’s testament of the lad that he’s decided to come back to Portsmouth where his heart belongs.’