Conor Chaplin thanked Pompey fans for giving him a ‘second debut’ to savour at Southampton.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The returning Blues hero lauded the incessant travelling faithful, who carried their side to a richly deserved south-coast derby draw at St Mary’s - as they defied the bookies’ odds who made the home outfit big favourites.

And Chaplin paid tribute to the 2,700 travelling fans, who gave him a ‘spine-tingling’ reception following his homecoming from Ipswich Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old was given a start in the 0-0 draw today and paid back John Mousinho’s faith with a high-octane showing which gave Southampton plenty to think about.

The Pompey fans were making themselves heard long before kick-off, after travelling to the game under police escort. That continued throughout the afternoon with an indomitable show of force from the away end, which made for an occasion which Chaplin revelled in.

He said: ‘It was really what I expected. It was brilliant, brilliant. It was loud throughout and we couldn’t pass on much information on the pitch because of the noise which you expect on an occasion like this.

‘To have those fans doing that and I think it was 3,000 travelling, I knew they’d be like that because I know what they’re like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They travel away in numbers and they are incredible, so it was what I expected and more.

‘It would have been great to top it off with a goal from one of us, it would have been justified as well - but we can’t be too disappointed.’

Chaplin has been clear the Pompey deadline day move from Ipswich was the only one which was on his radar at the transfer window’s finale.

The academy graduate told how it was occasions like the south-coast derby and the wonderful moment on his arrival at St Mary’s which convinced him to come back to PO4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pompey squad arrived 90 minutes before kick-off with a smattering of away fans at the ground, but they created a huge din to serenade Chaplin with his ‘one of our own’ chant.

Chaplin told how that reception struck a chord on a big afternoon for him and his new team-mates.

He added: ‘When I arrived it was the first time I’d heard them sing my song and it was a little bit of a spine-tingling moment.

‘I was a great feeling and something I haven’t felt for a long, long time.

‘There’s not many things that can do that to me, it’s a great feeling.’