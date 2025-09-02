It was a hectic end to the transfer window for Pompey, with four new faces arriving through the doors at Fratton Park, while Tom McIntyre and Abdoulaye Kamara sealed their long-awaited.
It brought to a close a busy summer for the Blues, with Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszjy, Luke Le Roux, Florian Bianchini, Minhyeok Yang, Josh Knight, Josef Bursik, Franco Umeh, Mackenzie Kirk and Conor Chaplin all securing moves to PO4.
John Mousinho now has a new-look squad to choose from, having assembled his side for the Championship campaign.
With the transfer window now closed, we’ve taken a look what the Pompey’s strongest starting XI and bench could look like when every player is fit.
Do you believe this is the Blues’ best possible side?
