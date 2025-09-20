Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday: Early team and injury news as 10 out and 1 doubt

By Pepe Lacey
Published 20th Sep 2025, 05:00 BST

Pompey will be looking to continue their solid start to the new season against Sheffield Wednesday today.

The Blues have picked up eight points from their opening five games of the campaign, with their most recent point against Southampton moving them up to ninth.

John Mousinho’s men are back on home soil today, though, for the first time in three weeks when they beat Preston North End before the international break.

Sheffield Wednesday make the long trip from south Yorkshire still in search of their first win of the season.

The Owls have been in crisis over the summer and were unable to recruit any new faces during the transfer window after being placed under an embargo by the EFL.

Henrik Pedersen’s men have just claimed one point so far this term and fell to a 3-0 defeat to Bristol City last time out.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of his afternoon’s contest.

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth boss’ call as he prepares to unleash attacking quartet exciting faithful on Sheffield Wednesday

The early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon's contest.

1. Pompey v Sheffield Wednesday: Early team and injury news

The early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon's contest. | Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
There will be no Fratton Park return for the defender, who remains sidelined with a significant knee injury. Bernard was recruited by Mousinho in January 2023 and spent the second half of the campaign on loan from Manchester United.

2. Di’Shon Bernard - Out

There will be no Fratton Park return for the defender, who remains sidelined with a significant knee injury. Bernard was recruited by Mousinho in January 2023 and spent the second half of the campaign on loan from Manchester United. | West Bromwich Albion FC via Gett

Photo Sales
Lang continues to be sidelined due to the hamstring issue, which saw him undergo surgery last month. The forward was given a 8-12-week timeframe before he could return to the fray.

3. Callum Lang - Out

Lang continues to be sidelined due to the hamstring issue, which saw him undergo surgery last month. The forward was given a 8-12-week timeframe before he could return to the fray. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Johnson required stitches following a challenge against Grimsby, forcing him off in the first half of the defeat. Pedersen confirmed the young talent could miss up to three weeks of action.

4. Reece Johnson - Out

Johnson required stitches following a challenge against Grimsby, forcing him off in the first half of the defeat. Pedersen confirmed the young talent could miss up to three weeks of action. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthJohn Mousinho
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice