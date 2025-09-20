The Blues have picked up eight points from their opening five games of the campaign, with their most recent point against Southampton moving them up to ninth.
John Mousinho’s men are back on home soil today, though, for the first time in three weeks when they beat Preston North End before the international break.
Sheffield Wednesday make the long trip from south Yorkshire still in search of their first win of the season.
The Owls have been in crisis over the summer and were unable to recruit any new faces during the transfer window after being placed under an embargo by the EFL.
Henrik Pedersen’s men have just claimed one point so far this term and fell to a 3-0 defeat to Bristol City last time out.
We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of his afternoon’s contest.
