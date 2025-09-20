The Blues have picked up eight points from their opening five games of the campaign, with their most recent point against Southampton moving them up to ninth.

John Mousinho’s men are back on home soil today, though, for the first time in three weeks when they beat Preston North End before the international break.

The Owls have been in crisis over the summer and were unable to recruit any new faces during the transfer window after being placed under an embargo by the EFL.

Henrik Pedersen’s men have just claimed one point so far this term and fell to a 3-0 defeat to Bristol City last time out.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of his afternoon’s contest.

Pompey v Sheffield Wednesday: Early team and injury news The early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon's contest.

Di'Shon Bernard - Out There will be no Fratton Park return for the defender, who remains sidelined with a significant knee injury. Bernard was recruited by Mousinho in January 2023 and spent the second half of the campaign on loan from Manchester United.

Callum Lang - Out Lang continues to be sidelined due to the hamstring issue, which saw him undergo surgery last month. The forward was given a 8-12-week timeframe before he could return to the fray.