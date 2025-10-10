48 brilliant photos of Portsmouth faithful backing side this season - including trips to Southampton and Ipswich

By Pepe Lacey
Published 10th Oct 2025, 18:00 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 18:00 BST

Pompey fans have made themselves heard both home and away in the Championship this season.

That Fratton faithful’s unwavering support has once again been on display this term, with Fratton Park proving to be a sell out most weeks.

Meanwhile, supporters have travelled across the country in the numbers, with sold out away ends at Oxford United, West Brom, Southampton and Ipswich Town.

There have already been plenty of highs and lows in the first nine games of the campaign and what better way to capture that than those impressive views from the stands.

Check out our brilliant fan gallery from the season so far to see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth rivals face major blow in reported pursuit of Aston Villa man as Wrexham target secures surprise move

Check out our bumper Pompey fan gallery from the season so far.

1. Bumper Pompey fan gallery

Check out our bumper Pompey fan gallery from the season so far. | Stephen Flynn

Photo Sales
It was a sell-out crowd in the away end at the Kassam Stadium on the opening day.

2. Bumper Pompey fan gallery of the season so far

It was a sell-out crowd in the away end at the Kassam Stadium on the opening day. | Alun Roberts/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
There were 1,490 Pompey fans who made the short trip to the Kassam Stadium in August.

3. Bumper Pompey fan gallery

There were 1,490 Pompey fans who made the short trip to the Kassam Stadium in August. | The News

Photo Sales
Plenty of reasons to cheers as the Blues' start the campaign with a 1-0 win against Oxford.

4. Bumper Pompey fan gallery

Plenty of reasons to cheers as the Blues' start the campaign with a 1-0 win against Oxford. | Alun Roberts/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:Fratton ParkPompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice