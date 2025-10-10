That Fratton faithful’s unwavering support has once again been on display this term, with Fratton Park proving to be a sell out most weeks.

Meanwhile, supporters have travelled across the country in the numbers, with sold out away ends at Oxford United, West Brom, Southampton and Ipswich Town.

There have already been plenty of highs and lows in the first nine games of the campaign and what better way to capture that than those impressive views from the stands.

Check out our brilliant fan gallery from the season so far to see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

1 . Bumper Pompey fan gallery Check out our bumper Pompey fan gallery from the season so far. | Stephen Flynn Photo Sales

2 . Bumper Pompey fan gallery of the season so far It was a sell-out crowd in the away end at the Kassam Stadium on the opening day. | Alun Roberts/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

3 . Bumper Pompey fan gallery There were 1,490 Pompey fans who made the short trip to the Kassam Stadium in August. | The News Photo Sales