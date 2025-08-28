Pompey are looking to strengthen before Monday’s deadline, with Crystal Palace youngster Franco Umeh on the Blues’ radar.

Pompey have been given a glowing reference over Franco Umeh.

The Blues are looking to make a move for the Crystal Palace youngster before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Republic of Ireland under 21 international has risen through the ranks at Selhurst Park, but has yet to register a first-team appearance under Oliver Glasner.

Umeh has, though, made four EFL Trophy outings for the Eagles’ under 21 outfit and has been named in 13 Premier League squads during his career.

The Crystal Palace boss is well aware of the forward’s talent, which earned him a maiden call up to the first-team set-up in September 2024.

This saw the academy graduate train with Glasner’s squad throughout the 2024-25 campaign - helping him acclimatise to Premier League life.

And the Eagles boss has insisted Umeh has the qualities to feature at the top level, with Pompey keeping tabs.

Speaking to the club’s in-house media at the time, the head coach said ‘Yeah, it’s great (to have him training with the first team).

‘So, when we have an Irish Under-21 national player in our Academy, I think it's also our job to give him a chance to show (what he can do) in first-team training, and even to get some minutes, maybe in the Premier League.

‘It's up to him to improve, because he's still 19, but he has a lot of talent, and it’s the same with Caleb (Kporha). We have Asher Agbinone and Mofe Jemide with us also this week, and they also played in our friendly game last week.

‘And if you have 25-26 players in the first-team, how should somebody from the Academy get the chance to get minutes? It's just impossible maybe when you have such outstanding talent, but then you're already part of the first-team squad.

‘So that was also a decision we took with a lot of thought, to say, ‘Okay, let's reduce the numbers so our young players get the chance.’ And if they are not ready to play 10-15 minutes in the Premier League, when you're 20 and you're not able to play 20 or 15 minutes in the Premier League... it's very, very tough for you to become a Premier League player in the future.

Pompey’s transfer business in remaining days of window

Pompey boss John Mousinho | National World

The Blues have their eyes focused on additional firepower in attack, although Chesterfield’s Armando Dobra is not on their radar.

The head coach has insisted Pompey will be ready to react and open the checkbook if any late opportunities present themselves, but made it clear money will be spent wisely.

St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk is another player who is being tracked alongside Umeh ahead of the window’s closure on September 1.