Greg Halford amassed 77 appearances for Pompey during a career which also saw him appear for Sunderland, Wolves, Cardiff City, Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest.

Former Pompey defender Greg Halford has made a surprise career move - despite not officially announcing his retirement from football.

The 40-year-old has begun the new campaign without a club after being released at the end of his one-year deal with the Northern Premier League East Division.

But that search for a new home looks to be on hold, with the defender set to trade his football boots for a pair of boxing gloves.

Halford has been announced as one of 10 former Premier League and EFL regulars who have signed up for a star-studded charity boxing event in London.

Pitch to Punch - set up by former Reading, Plymouth and Leeds United goalkeeper Graham Stack - has been created in order to raise £500,000 for a host of charities, including Playskill, Sport In Mind, Willow Foundation, and Helping Hands.

Backed by the likes of Peter Crouch, Joe Cole and Ray Parlour, a number of stars - including Halford - will now turn their attention to the ring.

The ex-Pompey, Sunderland, Cardiff City and Wolves defender will square up against former Bristol City midfielder Marvin Elliott, while the likes of Lee Trundle, Leroy Lita, Curtis Davies and Paddy Kenny have also signed up,

Arguably the fight of the night is set to take place between David Bentley and Jody Morris, who will battle it out in the main event, which will be based at the Grosvenor Hotel in Mayfair, London on October 18.

Organiser Stack said: ‘Pro Project Promotions is where football’s fiercest rivalries meet boxing’s raw intensity. These legends are stepping out of their comfort zones to throw punches for a purpose.

‘With a star-studded crowd, world-class entertainment, and a mission to change lives, this night will be etched in history.’

For Halford, football will be parked to the side as he gears up to head into the ring for the first time.

The centre-back has been without a club since May following his release by Blyth Spartans, where he amassed 16 appearances before being loaned to Bishop Auckland for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.

Greg Halford’s Pompey career

Liam Lawrence and Greg Halford. | Getty Images

After spells at Reading, Charlton Athletic, Sunderland, Sheffield United and Wolves, the former England youth international made the move to Fratton Park from Molineux in October 2010.

Halford impressed during his season-long stay, where he scored five goals in 38 outings, before making his move permanent in July 2012.

Much to the defender’s disappointment, he departed Fratton Park - along with the rest of Michael Appleton’s squad - as the club battled to avoid liquidation.

Halford featured for seven further professional clubs before dropping to non-league in 2021, where he appeared for Waterford, Billericay and Hashtag United.

