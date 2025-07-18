Pompey have unveiled their home kit for the 2025-26 campaign.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey have unveiled their fresh home threads ahead of the new season - and there’s a new sponsor making an appearance.

The Blues say the shirt is a visual nod to the club’s coastal identity, with a ‘striking drench blue dotted wave design which flows on the front and the back of the shirt.’ The new-look doesn’t stop there, with white detailing added to the collar and the cuff of the sleeves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, the royal blue background remains along with the traditional white shorts and red socks, which will once again be on show for the upcoming Championship campaign.

University of Portsmouth are still in place as Pompey’s front-of-shirt sponsor, while there is a new addition on the back, with Aura.com coming in as a club partner.

Jay Sadler’s women’s side will also don the fresh threads in the WSL2 next season after battling against survival last term to remain in the second tier.

Regan Poole was joined by fellow team-mate Conor Shaughnessy and women’s duo Hannah Coan and Izzy Collins and told the club website: ‘I think it looks really smart and it’s so comfortable. I can’t wait to wear the kit at a packed Fratton Park throughout the new season.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striking new design is something the Blues have said is designed to perform and made to inspire, with the kit a nod to the club’s identity.

Pompey have unveiled their 2025-26 home shirt. | Portsmouth FC

A statement from the club read: ‘Whether you are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with fellow fans at Fratton Park or flying the Pompey flag on your travels, this shirt is made for supporters who wear their passion proudly.

‘The iconic royal blue base returns, refreshed with a striking drench blue dotted wave pattern that flows across the front and lower back – a visual nod to our coastal identity.

‘Finishing touches come in the form of platinum and white detailing on the sleeve cuffs and side panels – clean, confident and unmistakenly Pompey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Sustainability is woven into every detail, with the shirt made from 100% recycled polyester as part of Nike’s ‘Move to Zero’ initiative.

‘Complete the look with classic white shorts and red socks – a timeless combination for matchdays at Fratton Park and beyond.’

Pompey’s pre-season schedule and potential first glimpse of new home shirt

Pompey wore their 2024-25 home shirt for Tuesday’s win against Woking. | Simon Roe/ProSportsImages

Pompey fans could get their first glimpse of the fresh threads on Saturday, when John Mousinho’s men continue their 2025-26 preparations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues make the short trip to League Two outfit Crawley Town after midweek run-outs against Woking and Farnborough.

The Fratton Park side will then face Reading on July 26, the annual fixture against the Hawks on July 29 before rounding off their pre-season programme with a contest at PO4 against Eredivisie outfit PEC Zwolle on August 2.