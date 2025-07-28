Ibane Bowat completed his long-awaited Pompey return in Saturday’s 4-0 victory against Reading.

Ibane Bowat has opened up on the tough mental battles he faced during his 10-month injury nightmare at Fratton Park.

And the 22-year-old lifted the lid on the ‘freak’ training ground, which kept him sidelined throughout his maiden campaign on the south coast.

Soon after his arrival from Fulham in August 2024, the centre-back was ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season after sustaining a knee injury at the club’s Hilsea base.

The defender revealed he went to take a shot, with no one around him and subsequently ruptured the patella tendon in his right knee.

After undergoing surgery in September 2024, Bowat began the long road to recovery, which eventually saw him return to training at the start of pre-season.

And the Scotland youth international has opened up on the mental challenges he had to overcome during his time on the sidelines throughout his maiden campaign on the south coast.

Ibane Bowat on mental challenges at Pompey

He told The News: ‘It was my first real long-term injury and it came at a really unfortunate time. So very frustrating when you first arrive because you want to make your mark along with your peers but also to the fans and show them what you can do.

‘There’s such a high expectation and straight away your put to the side. It’s been nearly 10 or 11 months and it’s been frustrating but the staff and my team-mates have been a great support unit.

‘It was a difficult mental battle. Honestly, having to deal with these ups and downs, you do doubt yourself and go through these dark patches but when you’re back on that pitch, you remember why you persevered and worked hard. Even when training and rehab was painful, it was difficult, but you are reminded when you step on the pitch - and it’s such a good feeling - that’s why we play football.’

It was an impressive display by the central defender, who had been sidelined for 10 months due to the knee injury.

Pompey defender Ibane Bowat. Pic: Jordan Cross | The News

Ibane Bowat reveals cause of Pompey injury nightmare

And the ex-Craven Cottage ace has revealed the true cause of the issue - describing the incident as a ‘freak accident’.

He told The News: ‘It was a patella tendon rupture as I planted my right leg, I just felt it go. It was in training as I went for a shot, planted my right leg, and it was a bit of a freak accident to be honest.

‘I felt it go, I felt a sharp pain and on the scans it had shown I had torn my patella tendon. It’s unfortunate but I’m now looking forward to the season.’

