The Blues have a number of key men in the treatment room over the international break, covering a wide expanse of expected return dates.
With the likes of Josh Murphy, Callum Lang, Conor Shaughnessy and Nico Schmid missing, John Mousinho’s side are natrually feeling the losses.
We’ve pulled together the latest information on who’s out, their issues and when we can expect to see the players back in action.
1. Pompey injury latest
Conor Shaughnessy, Josh Murphy, Callum Lang and Nico Schmid are all sidelined for Pompey
2. Franco Umeh: Hamstring
Pompey new boy is still not in training, after struggling with a hamstring issue picked up at Crystal Palace.
Pompey boss John Mousinho said: this week: ‘Franco has this hamstring issue which we are needing to manage.
‘He hadn’t trained at all, he participated a little bit in some controlled sessions but is still feeling it a little bit - so there’s no full training for him at the moment.
‘I’m sure it’s frustrating for him. It’s a position that we’ve tried to strengthen in and wanted to fill.
‘But what’s more important is that Franco gets it right and we get him out there - as soon as that is possib
3. Thomas Waddingham: Quad
Aussie is expected to be out for up to 12 weeks, after injuring his quad in training. That would conceivably keep him out until the start of December.
Mousinho confirmed the injury extent when addressing the press on September 20.
4. Nicolas Schmid: Fractured metacarpal (hand)
Schmid is out for up to 12 weeks, after fracturing his hand in the south-coast derby against Southampton. The good news for the Austrian is surgery isn't required with the second full week of November the 12-week mark, which in reality would be a worst-case scenario.
Speaking after the injury happened, Mousinho said: ‘Nico has picked up a fracture in his hand, as we predicted. We sort of knew that at half-time, so Nico’s going to be out for an extended period.’
He added: ‘It’s a difficult one (how long he’ll actually be out for). We’re hopeful that he won’t need surgery - and I think that’s just going to be dependent on an appointment next week - but we’re looking at 8-12 weeks altogether, so it’s a real blow.
‘It was a nasty collision and we knew at the time, we knew there was a problem, hence why we had to substitute Nico, and it was even worse at half-time.' Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages