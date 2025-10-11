4 . Nicolas Schmid: Fractured metacarpal (hand)

Schmid is out for up to 12 weeks, after fracturing his hand in the south-coast derby against Southampton. The good news for the Austrian is surgery isn't required with the second full week of November the 12-week mark, which in reality would be a worst-case scenario. Speaking after the injury happened, Mousinho said: ‘Nico has picked up a fracture in his hand, as we predicted. We sort of knew that at half-time, so Nico’s going to be out for an extended period.’ He added: ‘It’s a difficult one (how long he’ll actually be out for). We’re hopeful that he won’t need surgery - and I think that’s just going to be dependent on an appointment next week - but we’re looking at 8-12 weeks altogether, so it’s a real blow. ‘It was a nasty collision and we knew at the time, we knew there was a problem, hence why we had to substitute Nico, and it was even worse at half-time.' Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages