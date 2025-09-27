Pompey are back in action this afternoon as they make the trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey will be looking to immediately bounce back from last weekend’s disappointing defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, with John Mousinho no doubt demanding a reaction from his troops.

Standing in their way of three points are Ipswich Town, who have struggled to adapt to life back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran McKenna’s men sit two points and five places below the Blues after the opening rounds of fixtures, although the Tractor Boys have played a game left after their match against Blackburn Rovers last week was abandoned.

Pompey will be battling with a number of injury issues, while Conor Chaplin will be ineligible to face his parent club as per the season-long loan agreement.