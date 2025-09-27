Ipswich Town v Portsmouth LIVE: Team news in from Portman Road
Pompey will be looking to immediately bounce back from last weekend’s disappointing defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, with John Mousinho no doubt demanding a reaction from his troops.
Standing in their way of three points are Ipswich Town, who have struggled to adapt to life back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League.
Kieran McKenna’s men sit two points and five places below the Blues after the opening rounds of fixtures, although the Tractor Boys have played a game left after their match against Blackburn Rovers last week was abandoned.
Pompey will be battling with a number of injury issues, while Conor Chaplin will be ineligible to face his parent club as per the season-long loan agreement.
We’ll have build-up and team news before live updates when the action gets underway from 3pm at Portman Road.
LIVE: Ipswich Town v Pompey
Key Events
- Pompey make five changes to side from Sheffield Wednesday defeat.
- Bursik, Koszonvszky, Minhyeok, Knight and Le Roux make full league debuts.
- Conor Chaplin ineligible to face parent club.
Ipswich absentee
Why Ipswich will be without key defender for Pompey visit.
A closer look at the team news
Team news reaction
Pompey fans have taken to social media to have their say over today’s team news.
@MattRooksTaylor: Kosznovseason.
@merson_pfc: Like it.
@phil72pfc: That’s taken a bit of time to process but I like it, very bold from Mous.
@pfcdave1898: With what we have I like that! Come on the boys.
@will464775: This is interesting.
@Ev3rSteel: Hopefully Bursik can prove himself.
Ipswich team news
Team news is in from the hosts and there’s a start for one former Pompey player, with George Hirst leading the line for the Tractor Boys.
Team news
Team news is in from Portman Road and there are five changes to the side, who were defeated by Sheffield Wednesday last week.
Starting XI: Bursik; Swanson, Poole, Knight, Ogilvie; Dozzell, Le Roux; Minhyeok, Kosznovszky, Segecic; Bishop.
Bench; Killip, Williams, Devlin, Bowat, Matthews, Pack, Swift, Bianchini, Kirk.
Predicted XI
Five minutes to go until the team news is announced, we’ve had a go at predicting how the Blues could shape up today.
Half-time scores
Three matches taking place currently in the Championship. Here are the half-time scores.
Coventry City 1-0 Birmingham City
Swansea City 1-1 Millwall
Derby County 0-0 Wrexham.
Outs and doubts
The early team and injury news ahead of this afternoon’s contest.
Injury latest
Pompey are battling with a number of injuries to key players. Here’s the latest and expected return dates.