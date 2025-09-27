Live

Ipswich Town v Portsmouth LIVE: Team news in from Portman Road

By Pepe Lacey
Published 27th Sep 2025, 13:00 BST
Pompey are back in action this afternoon as they make the trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town.

Pompey will be looking to immediately bounce back from last weekend’s disappointing defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, with John Mousinho no doubt demanding a reaction from his troops.

Standing in their way of three points are Ipswich Town, who have struggled to adapt to life back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kieran McKenna’s men sit two points and five places below the Blues after the opening rounds of fixtures, although the Tractor Boys have played a game left after their match against Blackburn Rovers last week was abandoned.

Pompey will be battling with a number of injury issues, while Conor Chaplin will be ineligible to face his parent club as per the season-long loan agreement.

We’ll have build-up and team news before live updates when the action gets underway from 3pm at Portman Road.

LIVE: Ipswich Town v Pompey

Key Events

  • Pompey make five changes to side from Sheffield Wednesday defeat.
  • Bursik, Koszonvszky, Minhyeok, Knight and Le Roux make full league debuts.
  • Conor Chaplin ineligible to face parent club.
14:25 BST

Ipswich absentee

Why Ipswich will be without key defender for Pompey visit.

14:21 BST

The Pompey players checking out the Portman Road pitch.placeholder image
The Pompey players checking out the Portman Road pitch. | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages
14:09 BST

A closer look at the team news

14:02 BST

Team news reaction

Pompey fans have taken to social media to have their say over today’s team news.

@MattRooksTaylor: Kosznovseason.

@merson_pfc: Like it.

@phil72pfc: That’s taken a bit of time to process but I like it, very bold from Mous.

@pfcdave1898: With what we have I like that! Come on the boys.

@will464775: This is interesting.

@Ev3rSteel: Hopefully Bursik can prove himself.

Mark Kosznovszkyplaceholder image
Mark Kosznovszky
13:54 BST

Ipswich team news

Team news is in from the hosts and there’s a start for one former Pompey player, with George Hirst leading the line for the Tractor Boys.

13:48 BST

Team news

Team news is in from Portman Road and there are five changes to the side, who were defeated by Sheffield Wednesday last week.

Starting XI: Bursik; Swanson, Poole, Knight, Ogilvie; Dozzell, Le Roux; Minhyeok, Kosznovszky, Segecic; Bishop.

Bench; Killip, Williams, Devlin, Bowat, Matthews, Pack, Swift, Bianchini, Kirk.

Goalkeeper Josef Bursik has been handed his Pompey debut at Ipswich.placeholder image
Goalkeeper Josef Bursik has been handed his Pompey debut at Ipswich. | Portsmouth FC
13:40 BST

Predicted XI

Five minutes to go until the team news is announced, we’ve had a go at predicting how the Blues could shape up today.

13:34 BST

Half-time scores

Three matches taking place currently in the Championship. Here are the half-time scores.

Coventry City 1-0 Birmingham City

Swansea City 1-1 Millwall

Derby County 0-0 Wrexham.

13:19 BST

Outs and doubts

The early team and injury news ahead of this afternoon’s contest.

13:07 BST

Portman Road.placeholder image
Portman Road. | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages
13:00 BST

Injury latest

Pompey are battling with a number of injuries to key players. Here’s the latest and expected return dates.

Related topics:PompeyJohn Mousinho
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice