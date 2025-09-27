Ipswich 2-1 Pompey. | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages

Pompey fell to a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Despite Marlon Pack netting a stoppage-time consolation goal, Pompey fell to a frustrating 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town.

A spectacular Jayden Philogene effort opened the scoring early on before former Blues loanee George Hirst netted the Tractor Boys’ second before the break.

John Mousinho’s men did have their chances at Portman Road, with the skipper coming off the bench to convert late in the game on his first outing of the campaign.

The head coach rang the changes ahead of the game, handing Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux, Joe Bursik, Minhyeok Yang and Josh Knight full league debuts.

However, the Blues got off to the worst possible start, falling behind after 10 minutes. Philogene, who netted a hat-trick last time out for the Tractor Boys on home soil, continued his fine form in front of goal.

The 23-year-old cut inside from the left wing onto his right foot and curled an effort past Bursik, who could do nothing to stop the effort.

Indeed, the chances kept coming for the hosts, with the Pompey keeper called into action once again soon after. Following a mix-up by Knight and Regan Poole, Sam Szmodics was put through by Hirst but fired his shot right at the 25-year-old.

Despite a tough start, Mousinho’s men tried to work their way back into the contest. The lively Minhyeok put in a great ball to find Zak Swanson at the back-post but the right-back’s header was straight at Alex Palmer.

Moments later, the Spurs loanee had the Blues’ best chance of the first half when he was released by Adrian Segecic but the Ipswich stopper was able to deny the winger a shot.

Although Pompey looked to end the half strong, any momentum was abruptly ended when Leif Davies placed a fantastic cross to find Hirst, who was able to tap home from close range.

The hosts started the second half just like they ended the first period, with Sindre Walle Egeli working space before his effort deflected off Connor Ogilvie for a corner.

After the Blues cleared the initial set-piece, Philogene received the ball on the edge of the area before unleashing a venomous shot just wide of the mark.

With both Le Roux and Dozzell on a yellow, Mousinho looked to change things up early in the second period, with John Swift and Marlon Pack coming off the bench.

And the duo’s introduction appeared to change the momentum, with Pompey looking controlled and assertive in possession.

Pack had Pompey’s best chance after the break, with the skipper hitting a first-time effort which was deflected wide of the mark.

Ipswich, though, were strong on the break, with Dara O’Shea calling Bursik into action with 15 minutes to go, forcing the Blues keeper into a fantastic stop.

Pack had another opportunity in the remaining minutes. The midfielder looked to catch Palmer off his line and attempted a speculative effort from the halfway line but was just wide.

The Tractor Boys had the final chance of the game in the dying stages, with substitute Ivan Azon curling a shot onto the post.

Pompey did pull a goal back deep into stoppage time, with Pack, who looked impressive from the bench, converting from Swift’s corner.

But McKenna’s men were able to hold on late Blues pressure, with Mousinho’s men falling to consecutive Championship defeats.