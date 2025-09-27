Ipswich Town v Portsmouth: Early team and injury news as 10 out and 2 doubts for Portman Road contest

Pompey are back in action this afternoon as they face Ipswich Town.

bounce back in style following last weekend’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

John Mousinho’s men have had a solid start to the campaign and sit in midtable on eight points, while the Tractor Boys currently occupy 17th in the early-season standings.

Kieran McKenna’s men have played just the five games so far, with the EFL ruling last weekend’s abandoned contest against Blackburn Rovers will have to be replayed in full - despite being called off with 11 minutes to go.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s fixture at Portman Road.

Chaplin has started Pompey’s previous two games following his deadline day switch. However, the forward is ineligible to face his parent club as per his season-long loan agreement.

Lang is still in recovery from surgery on his hamstring injury, which will keep him out until at least November.

Burns continues to be absent for Kieran McKenna after suffering an ACL injury against Liverpool in January. The winger won’t return to action for another couple of months, according to the head coach.

