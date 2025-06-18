Jesse Derry’s dad is a name Pompey fans know all about. The Crystal Palace man played a key England role in a comeback for the ages at the European Under-19 Championship last night, and is now attracting interest from PSG, Atletico Madrid and the contintent’s elite.

He was the England hero on a record-breaking night amid one of the most stunning comebacks ever witnessed on an international football pitch.

And his name will be one very familiar to Pompey fans, who were following their team at the start of the 21st century.

An England European Championship fightback for the ages

Last night saw one of the great football fightbacks, as the European Under-19 Championship in Romania played host to England v Germany.

It was there the reigning champions were devastated by their old footballing foes as they trailed 5-1 after 48 minutes in Bucharest. Yet, in the space of 11 mind-blowing minutes after the restart, Will Antwi’s game side launched a fightback for the ages to score four goals and level the game at 5-5 - with that the final scoreline in the Group B fixture.

And getting the leveller to spark glorious scenes of celebration was a certain Jesse Derry.

The Crystal Palace attacker had already helped himself to an assist by the time he prodded home an improbable equaliser, in the 63rd minute.

And looking on proudly would have been a figure recognised by the Fratton Faithful, in the shape of former Blues skipper Shaun Derry.

The combative midfielder, who spent two years at PO4 from 2000 to 2002, is the father of the 17-year-old now making waves in the game and attracting interest from some of the continent’s top sides.

According to recent reports, the teenager is set to leave Palace this summer amid an international chase for his signature. The likes of Champions League winners Paris St Germain, Spain’s Atletico Madrid and German outfit RB Leipzig are all said to be keenly pursuing Derry.

Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are also said to interested, but it looks like the Bundesliga may be the Young Lion’s eventual destination.

The draw leaves England second in their group, with a game against leaders Holland to come on Friday and two sides advancing to the semi-final stage of the tournament next week.

Shaun Derry in his Pompey days

The Derry name Pompey know all about

Derry’s attacking craft is a world away from the no-nonsense force shown by his father in the middle of the park, after his arrival from Sheffield United for £300,000 in March 2000.

The former Leeds and QPR man scored his one and only Pompey goal on his home debut against West Brom, after being brought in by Tony Pulis.

He was named captain under Graham Rix and would have a strong relationship with the former Chelsea man, which led to Derry speaking out against his treatment when being replaced by Harry Redknapp in March 2002. Derry’s stand meant his days at Pompey were numbered, as he made his feelings clear to owner Milan Mandaric and a departure for Crystal Palace ensuing in the summer of 2002.

The former Notts County youngster made 55 appearances in his time with the Blues. He then had two stints with the Eagles and also turned out for the likes of Nottingham Forest and Millwall in his playing career. Derry went on to manage Notts County and Cambridge United, while holding coaching roles with Oxford United, Palace and most recently Wolves with former Pompey team-mate Gary O’Neil.