John Mousinho has led Pompey to a League One title as well as Championship survival during his time at the Fratton Park helm.

Former EFL midfielder Jobi McAnuff is adamant John Mousinho has a ‘big future’ in the English game.

And the BBC Sport pundit has made it clear he is a huge fan of the Blues boss, who has done a ‘brilliant’ job at Fratton Park.

Pompey continued their impressive start to the Championship campaign on Sunday, claiming a valuable point against bitter rivals Southampton in the latest south-coast derby.

It was a display which caught the eyes of many, with Pompey largely dominating the proceedings at St Mary’s and were the most likely to come away with the victory.

Indeed, it represents the latest triumph by Mousinho and his troops during his two-and-a-half years at PO4, which has so far seen him claim the League One title and seal Championship survival in his first two full seasons in management.

His work hasn’t gone unnoticed, with McAnuff highlighting the head coach’s ability to change his style when the going gets tough.

And that is something the former West Ham, Cardiff City and Reading man believes will hold the Blues boss in good stead for the future as his stock continues to rise in the English game.

Pompey boss’ big billing by EFL pundit

Speaking on the latest episode of BBC Sports’ 72+ EFL Podcast, he said: ‘I think he’s done brilliant. The reason I say that is that he isn’t afraid to adapt.

‘You look at that Portsmouth side which got promoted, it was a really good footballing side. They were dominating games with the ball, creating opportunities and I think for all coaches and all managers that’s the ideal scenario.

‘When they got promoted and they started struggling a bit and had some injuries, no Colby Bishop, he tweaked and he adapted.

‘He went a little bit longer, found a way of being effective and gave the side the chance to get results and guess what? They start getting results.

‘Now, the next phase of building is the players they’ve added. Conor Chaplin, (Adrian) Segecic, who I really like so far, just add that little bit of quality in the final third who don’t lose that base of being hard to beat.

‘Then you can just start adding players to it rather than just jumping to it straight away.Big future in the game. I think he comes across magnificently and has done such a good job down there.’

Fratton Park will be much tougher than St Mary’s

And McAnuff has taken a slight dig at the Saints and is adamant Fratton Park will be a cauldron for Will Still’s men during the reverse fixture in January.

‘It’s great to see the club bouncing. It really is a special place Fratton Park when it is popping and I think we’ll get a better atmosphere down there for the second derby that’s for sure.’

